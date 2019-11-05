STEELE — November has some notable sky events. In early November the planet Mercury will cross in front of the Sun. Later in the month, the two brightest planets, Jupiter and Venus will have a close conjunction.
The small planet Mercury transits the face of the Sun from left to right on the morning of Nov. 11 starting at 6:35 a.m. It is at the Sun’s midpoint at 9:19 a.m. and exits the right side of the Sun at 12:04 p.m. A transit by Mercury viewable in the US does not happen again until 2049. Never look directly at the Sun without a proper sun filter because doing so can cause permanent blindness.
Bright Jupiter and even brighter Venus can be seen very low in the south sky as the evening sky darkens. The two bright planets move closer together each evening until they are extremely close from Nov. 22-24. After the 24th, the two planets move apart with Venus moving to its upper left towards Saturn. By the end of November Jupiter sets in the west an hour after sunset with Venus setting a half-hour later.
Yellowish Saturn is also in the southwest sky, but it is almost a quarter of the way up in the sky 45 minutes after sunset. At the beginning of the month a long string of three planets can be seen with Saturn to the upper left, Jupiter in the middle and Venus on the right near the horizon. Just before Thanksgiving the order of the planets changes with Venus now in the middle and Jupiter on the lower right. Saturn sets in the west at the start of the month about 4 hours after sunset while by months’ end Saturn sets 2 hours after the Sun.
Reddish Mars can be seen low in the southeast morning sky about 45 minutes before sunrise for the last three weeks of November.
November Sky Events
• Nov. 8-12: Low in the southeast morning sky, reddish Mars is close to the white star Spica.
• Nov. 11: Mercury transits the face of the Sun from 6:35 a.m. to 12:04 p.m.
• Nov. 22-24: Low in the southwest evening sky the bright planets Venus and Jupiter are extremely close together.
• Nov. 28: Low in the eastern morning sky, Mercury reaches its highest point in the sky for November and is best seen about 30-45 minutes before sunrise.
• Nov. 28-29: In the southwest evening sky on the 28th, the thin crescent Moon is directly above Venus with Saturn to its’ upper left. On the 29th, Saturn is very close to the right side of the crescent Moon with bright Venus to the Moon’s far lower right.
Come to the monthly club meeting of the Steele County Astronomical Society to learn more. Club meetings are held on the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Gainey Room of the Public Library. Free star charts will be provided.