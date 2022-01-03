Slumberland Furniture recently donated 12 new twin beds (mattresses, box springs, and frames) to Furnishing Hope.
Chris Garrahy, store manager of Slumberland’s Owatonna location, noted, “This is part of Slumberland’s ‘Homes for the Holidays’ program that strives to assist families with children without beds. We are delighted to partner with the Furnishing Hope organization.”
Furnishing Hope’s Tom Hyland, remarked “This is the third year in a row that Slumberland has made a sizeable donation of new beds to our organization during the Christmas season.” Joe Stiles, another Furnishing Hope volunteer, commented further, “We are extremely grateful to Slumberland for this generous donation. This better equips us to provide families and individuals moving into new apartments who have no furniture.”
Since its founding in 2019, Furnishing Hope, a sister organization of Owatonna’s St. Vincent de Paul Society, has helped over 125 families and individuals in Steele County with a no-cost “basic furniture setup.” Their website: furnishinghopeowatonna.org