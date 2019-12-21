The time of year has arrived when the colder temperatures and snow have arrived and now you need to figure out what you can do indoors during the winter months to keep yourself active and in shape. I have the perfect solution for you!…join the West Hills Tennis & Fitness Center. Working out can have positive effects far beyond the gym. Gaining self-confidence, getting out of a funk, and even thinking smarter are some of the motivations to take time for exercise on a regular basis.
1. Reduce stress
Rough day at the office? Take a walk or head to the gym for a quick workout. One of the most common mental benefits of exercise is stress relief. Working up a sweat can help manage physical and mental stress. So go ahead and get sweaty — working out can reduce stress and boost the body’s ability to deal with existing mental tension. Win-win!
2. Boost happy chemicals
Slogging through a few miles on the treadmill or any other cardio machine can be tough, but it’s worth the effort! Exercise releases endorphins, which create feelings of happiness and euphoria. Studies have shown that exercise can even alleviate symptoms among the clinically depressed. For this reason, docs recommend that people suffering from depression or anxiety (or those who are just feeling blue) pencil in plenty of gym time.
3. Improve self-confidence
Hop on the treadmill to look (and more importantly, feel) like a million bucks. On a very basic level, physical fitness can boost self-esteem and improve positive self-image. Regardless of weight, size, gender or age, exercise can quickly elevate a person’s perception of his or her attractiveness, that is, self-worth.
4. Prevent cognitive decline
It’s unpleasant, but it’s true — as we get older, our brains get a little... hazy. As aging and degenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s kill off brain cells, the noggin actually shrinks, losing many important brain functions in the process. While exercise and a healthy diet can’t “cure” Alzheimer’s, they can help shore up the brain against cognitive decline that begins after age 45. Working out, boosts the chemicals in the brain that support and prevent degeneration of the hippocampus, an important part of the brain for memory and learning.
5. Alleviate anxiety
Which is better at relieving anxiety — a warm bubble bath or a 20-minute jog? You might be surprised at the answer. The warm and fuzzy chemicals that are released during and after exercise can help people with anxiety calm down. Hopping on the track or treadmill for some moderate-to-high intensity aerobic exercise can reduce anxiety sensitivity.
6. Boost brainpower
Studies suggest that a tough workout increases levels of a brain-derived protein (known as BDNF) in the body, believed to help with decision making, higher thinking and learning. Smarty pants, indeed.
7. Get more done
Feeling uninspired in the cubicle? The solution might be just a short walk or jog away. Research shows that workers who take time for exercise on a regular basis are more productive and have more energy than their more sedentary peers. While busy schedules can make it tough to squeeze in a gym session in the middle of the day, some experts believe that midday is the ideal time for a workout due to the body’s circadian rhythms.
West Hills Tennis & Fitness Center has something for everyone
The West Hills Tennis & Fitness Center is a great fitness club option for you and your entire family. Located at 502 Dunnell Drive (just off of State Street in the West Hills Complex), members will find a wide assortment of amenity to choose from such as weight and cardio equipment, pool, sauna, basketball court, and tennis courts, that will help create a variety to their workout routine and offer something for everyone in the family to enjoy. In addition to all the workout options the facility has to offer, the Tennis Center also has a Tennis Pro (Colan Surratt) available to help you achieve your goals. Locker rooms with showers and a Tennis Pro shop are also available for your convenience.
Personal trainer
Are you unsure on how to get started in a workout routine? Maybe you want to try something different? Let our personal trainer, Aaron Halla, help you out. Aaron has a flexible schedule, affordable training packages and will work with you to meet all your fitness and health needs. Training sessions can be done individually or up to 3 people at a time. In addition to individualized personal training, Aaron leads group training classes at the Tennis & Fitness Center, providing exercises to help with fitness goals as well as daily activities.
Membership Packages and insurance reimbursement
The West Hills Tennis & Fitness Center has flexible membership package combinations to meet all types of needs. We have month and year packages (including a monthly automatic withdrawal option) available for individuals, couples, families and juniors. If you need even more flexibility or just want to try out the facility for the day, stop in for a day pass. No initiation fees or contracts are required to become a member so you can start up whenever you want. For those who are eligible, we do participate in insurance reimbursement programs at the Tennis & Fitness Center. We currently offer insurance reimbursements through Medica, UCARE, South Country Health Alliance, Preferred One, Vitality and Definity insurances. If you qualify, you could get paid back up to $40 per month toward your membership fees which means a family membership could end up being free. Enquire at the front desk if you have questions regarding these programs or would like to sign up to ‘start getting paid back’ for making yourself healthy.
West Hills Tennis & Fitness Center pool
West Hills Tennis & Fitness Center offers opportunities for open swim time all year round. Our Winter Open Swim hours are Monday, Wednesday, Friday 6-7:15 a.m.; Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 7-9 p.m.; and Sunday 1-4 p.m. The cost for Open Swim is free for Fitness Center members and $4 on weekdays or $5 on weekends for non-members. Children under 2 are free with a paid adult (one child per one adult). The West Hills Pool is also a great option for having a birthday party. The pool is available to be rented by the hour—lifeguards are scheduled during the pool rentals. West Hills Tennis & Fitness is located at 502 Dunnell Drive. For more information about the facility visit our website at ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation or call 507-444-4290. Feel free to stop by to check out what West Hills has to offer.
We are here to serve you
Our Mission at the Tennis & Fitness Center is to help you promote a healthy lifestyle. As always, if you ever have any questions, comments, concerns, or suggestions please feel free to bring it to our attention and we will do our best to meet your needs. We want everyone to feel as welcome and comfortable as possible when using our facility. We look forward to serving you and hope to see everyone at the West Hills Tennis & Fitness Center making the healthy choice.
Owatonna Middle School pool
Join us at the Middle School Pool for morning Lap Swim on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6-7:15 a.m. This program runs continuously through June 3, 2020, with the except of several dates that the pool is not available. These dates can be found on our website at ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation. As a reminder, there will be no morning lap swim if inclement weather causes the Owatonna school district to have a 2-hour late start or close. The cost of a lap swim session is $3 per person or you can purchase a punch card of 20 at the Parks & Recreation Office for $45.