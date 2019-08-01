OWATONNA — St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Avenue, will award $30,000 in scholarships and/or grants for the coming academic year. Of this amount $1,000 came from the Steele County Scholarship Fund which is sponsored by Leona and (the late) LeRoy Stockwell and $29,000 came from the St. John Lutheran Foundation Scholarship Fund. Students will be presented their scholarships/grants at the Aug. 4, 2019 worship services. Since its inception in 1979, the St. John Foundation has awarded approximately $791,000 in scholarships and grants to both members and non-members of St. John.
There are two recipients of a $500.00 Steele County/St. John Lutheran Scholarship:
The St. John member recipient is Beth Wuger – She is a 2016 graduate of O.H.S and attends the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Minneapolis, MN. She is the daughter of Steve and Julie Wuger.
The non-member recipient is Jordan Whalen. She is a 2019 graduate of O.H.S. and will attend Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, MN. She is the daughter of Colin and Sherri Whalen.
The following non-members of St. John are recipients of St. John Foundation Scholarships:
Caitlin Anderson – 2017 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Mark and Melanie Anderson, attends Winona State University, Winona, MN.
Zachary Barrett – 2019 graduate of O.H.S., son of Michael and Colleen Barrett, will attend South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD.
Michelle Benson – 2018 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Steve and Nancy Benson, attends Augustana University, Sioux Falls, SD.
Rachel Bluhm – 2017 graduate of Medford High School, daughter of Jeff and Michelle Bluhm, attends the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, LaCrosse, WI.
Matthew Bueltel – 2019 graduate of O.H.S., son of Joe and Tracy Bueltel, will attend University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Minneapolis MN.
Elena Dant – 2019 graduate of O.H.S, daughter of Daniel and Jessica Dant, will attend Luther College, Decorah IA.
Hannah Gebur — 2018 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Tom and Susan Gebur, attends Iowa State University, Ames, IA.
Timon Higgins – 2014 graduate of O.H.S., son of Gregory and Sara Higgins, attends University of Iowa, Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, IA.
David Keller – 2019 graduate of O.H.S., son of Mike and Nancy Keller, will attend University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI.
Holly Larson – 2017 graduate of Medford High School, daughter of Tim and Joanne Larson, attends South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD.
Jalisa Mathews Schmidt – 2019 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Jeannie Mathews Schmidt, will attend Hamline University, St. Paul MN.
Seth Peterson – 2019 graduate of Blooming Prairie High School, son of Paul Peterson and Tara Gimbel, will attend the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN.
Dawson Ringhofer – 2019 graduate of O.H.S., son of Jason and Cassandra Ringhofer, will attend North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND.
Gabriel Rysavy – 2019 graduate of O.H.S., son of Albert and Margaret Rysavy, will attend St, Mary’s University, Winona MN
Britt Schultz – 1996 graduate of Valley City High School and 2018 graduate of Winona State University, attends Augsburg University, Minneapolis, MN.
Ahnna Stelter – 2018 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Kevin and Adele Stelter, attends University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, LaCrosse, WI.
Benjamin Stelter — 2018 graduate of O.H.S., son of Kevin and Adele Stelter, attends University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, LaCrosse, WI.
Brianne Ulrich – 2019 graduate of Ulrich Home School., daughter of Scott and Rachel Ulrich, will attend University of Northwestern, Roseville, MN.
Anna Weisenburger – 2017 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of John and Lori Weisenburger, attends St. Olaf College, Northfield MN.
Lydia Weisenburger – 2018 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of John and Lori Weisenburger, attends the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Minneapolis, MN.
The following members of St. John are recipients of St. John Foundation Scholarships and Grants:
Laura Bloomenrader – 2016 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Brad and Martha Bloomenrader, attends
Iowa State University, Ames, IA.
Noah Budach – 2018 graduate of O.H.S., son of Mike and Lee Anne Budach, attends the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Minneapolis MN.
Jamie Davison – 2018 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Jim and Gia Davison, attends the University of Wisconsin-Superior, Superior, WI.
Jacob Dub – 2018 graduate of O.H.S., son of Robert and Kimberly Dub, attends the University of Northwestern, St. Paul, MN.
Thomas Earl – 2019 graduate of O.H.S., son of Mike and Joyce Earl, will attend Bemidji State University, Bemidji, MN.
Calista McCauley – 2017 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Scott and Sarah McCauley, attends the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, River Falls, WI.
Carter McCauley – 2014 graduate of O.H.S., son of Scott and Sarah McCauley, attends the University of Minnesota Medical School, Duluth, MN.
The following members of St. John are recipients of St. John Foundation Scholarships and the St. John Foundation ELCA Matching Grants:
Amanda Honsey – 2018 graduate of Medford High School, daughter of Jeff and Tracy Honsey, attends
St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN.
Michelle Honsey – 2016 graduate of Medford High School, daughter of Jeff and Tracy Honsey, attends
St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN.
Ashley Kellar – 2019 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Michael and Kristine Kellar, will attend Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, MN.
The following members of St. John are recipients of St. John Foundation Grants:
Samantha Jo Bishop – 2016 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of David and Sharon Bishop, attends Winona State University, Winona, MN.
Tyler Fischer – 2018 graduate of O.H.S., son of Brian and Glenda Fischer, attends Minnesota State University-Mankato, Mankato, MN.
Maureen Gleason – 2014 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Ken and Vickie Gleason, attends Rose Buford College, Kent, UK.
Tayah Hoffman – 2019 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Brad and Kendra Hoffman and Farrah and John Nelson, will attend Bemidji State University, Bemidji, MN.
Brian R. Kidd – 2014 graduate of O.H.S., son of Tim and Bonnie Kidd, attends South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD.
Megan Kidd – 2010 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Tim and Bonnie Kidd, attends the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Minneapolis, MN.
Anna Moe – 2015 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Julie Moe, attends the University of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, SD.
Evan Moe – 2015 graduate of O.H.S., son of Julie Moe, attends Minnesota State University-Mankato, Mankato, MN.
Tanner Neumann — 2019 graduate of O.H.S., son of Loring and Molly Neumann, will attend South Central College, North Mankato, MN.
Jeff Phiefer– 2004 graduate of O.H.S., son of Dale and Cindy Phiefer, attends Crown College, St. Bonifacius, MN.
Bailey Rau – 2019 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of David and Jessica Rau and Courtney Zimprich, will attend Rochester Community and Technical College, Rochester, MN.
Audrey Sexter – 2012 graduate of O.H.S., Daughter of Mark and Dawn Sexter, attends the College of St. Scholastica- Duluth, Duluth, MN
Spencer Velzke – 2014 graduate of O.H.S., son of Clark and Patricia Velzke, attends Minnesota State University-Mankato, Mankato, MN
Morgan Welker – 2018 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Kurt and Judy Welker, attends Iowa State University, Ames, IA.
To be eligible for a scholarship award, the student must be a resident of Steele County and a full-time student for a full academic year. All students graduating from high schools in Steele County in 2020 and all students planning to be enrolled in a college or vocational/technical school full time during the 2020-2021 academic year may apply for a scholarship. Application forms may be picked up at any of the high schools in Steele County (counselor’s office), at the St. John Lutheran Church Office (we cannot honor requests for mailing forms to individuals) or on the website at www.stjohnowatonna.org after February 1, 2020.
Persons wishing to contribute to the Scholarship Fund of St. John Lutheran may do so by writing a check to the St. John Lutheran Church Foundation or to St. John Lutheran/Steele County Scholarship Fund and mailing it to St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Avenue, Owatonna, MN 55060-4099.