KITCHEN CURMUDGEON:It's that time of year

Just open a can of pumpkin puree (it is a lot easier than using that left-over Jack-o-lantern), and whip up a seasonal sweet bread.
Pumpkin Bread
1 1/2 cup all purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup pumpkin puree
1/2 cup vegetable oil
2 eggs, well beaten
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon allspice
1/2 cup walnuts, chopped
Heat up the oven to 350 degrees and butter a loaf pan.
In a large bowl, stir the flour, salt, sugar and baking soda. Mix the pumpkin, oil, egg, 1/4 cup of water and the spices in to the flour mixture. Do not overmix. Fold in the nuts.
Dump the mix in to the loaf pan and bake for about 55 minutes until the bread passes the toothpick test. Remove from the pan and cool on a wire rack.
To give the crust some sweetening, put a tablespoon of sugar in the buttered pan and shake it to evenly coat the pan before filling with the bread.