KITCHEN CURMUDGEON:It's that time of year

(Annie Granlund/People’s Press)

Just open a can of pumpkin puree (it is a lot easier than using that left-over Jack-o-lantern), and whip up a seasonal sweet bread.

Pumpkin Bread

1 1/2 cup all purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup pumpkin puree

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 eggs, well beaten

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon allspice

1/2 cup walnuts, chopped

Heat up the oven to 350 degrees and butter a loaf pan.

In a large bowl, stir the flour, salt, sugar and baking soda. Mix the pumpkin, oil, egg, 1/4 cup of water and the spices in to the flour mixture. Do not overmix. Fold in the nuts.

Dump the mix in to the loaf pan and bake for about 55 minutes until the bread passes the toothpick test. Remove from the pan and cool on a wire rack.

To give the crust some sweetening, put a tablespoon of sugar in the buttered pan and shake it to evenly coat the pan before filling with the bread.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further, I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

