I get asked a lot if essential oils work for muscle soreness, anxiety, and pain. What I have found is that there is no singular correct answer to the question. Let’s first take a quick look into where essential oils come from and what essential oils are.
Quick look on the history of essential oils
Essential oils are concentrated, volatile, aromatic liquids which are obtained from various parts of plants grown on this earth. It is important to understand that essential oils are highly concentrated and only a small amount is needed for a powerful effect. For example, it takes approximately 242,000 rose petals to make five milliliters of pure rose oil. Depending on the brand, the oil purity and the effectiveness of the oil can be different, so before you go to the store and buy the first essential oils you can find, perform some research for yourself to ensure the product you buy is safe for what you are using it for.
Oils can be used individually or in combination with others. Combinations can create reactions where two or more oils have a greater effectiveness than each of them on their own.
Essential oil use
The power of the oil will depend on the person and it will depend on application.
Each person has a unique upbringing making various smells either more effective or less effective for the individual. For instance, my co-workers and I have different smell preferences when it comes to diffusing oils. An interesting fact about oils is that, if it is within the same plant group, an essential oil will have similar effects overall regardless of the specific plant from which it is derived. For example, a lot of citrusy smells will have a bright, cheerful, or clarifying effect on an individual. It is not the necessarily the name or the brand of the oil, but how you tolerate and perceive the smell of the essential oil.
There are aromatic, topical, and internal application doses you need be aware of before using the product. Make sure to do further research prior to using the essential oils to ensure the oil you have is used safely and correctly.
Essential oils and physical therapy
I have used essential oils in my practice for patients who are interested in learning more about them. I use them in conjunction with traditional practices to provide patients with a holistic approach when asked. I most often use peppermint oil for muscle aches and soreness. I typically place peppermint oil as a topical agent. I have also used lavender oil as an aromatic for overall muscle relaxation in cases where the patient has increased stress limiting the body’s ability for muscle relaxation. Lavender and peppermint are both good for relaxation and upset stomach. Essential oils are not for every individual and it can be a process of trial and error to find the best oil for you to use.