Did you know that when children play with other children outdoors, it encourages their social development? Register today for one of our summer camps and promote the social development of your child.
Summer is almost here! Owatonna Parks & Recreation is committed to encourage learning and still give kids a chance to be kids! At all our camps, participants will make new friends, experience new things, learn new skills and enjoy what we hope is the best week of their summer. We are excited to have Michele Mundt back this summer as the program supervisor. We have a great staff with Hannah Fisher, Hannah Mundt, and Drake Gieseke returning for another summer. These talented and creative group of staff look forward to a fun-filled summer of camps. Listed below are classes still available. With only a week of registration some classes are filled already, with many almost filled. So, sign up today, so you do not miss out.
Little Adventurers/Big
For youth ages 3-5 who have not attended Kindergarten. Also, Big Outdoor Adventures for those ages 6-8. Enjoy an adventurous week to explore nature with scavenger hunts, games, crafts, and animal discoveries. Meet at the Large Pavilion at the entrance of the park. An email will be sent out two weeks prior to your camp with more information on events and locations. Make up days are the Friday of the same week. Class size is limited to 15. Cost is $45.
Program Dates & Times:
Session 1: July 12-15 Ages 3-5, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Session 2: July 26-29 Ages 3-5, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Session 3: Aug. 2-5 Ages 3-5, 1-4 p.m.
Session 1: June 7-10 Ages 6-8, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Session 2: June 28-July 1 Ages 6-8, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Session 3: July 26-29 Ages 6-8 1-4 p.m.
Little Tykes Sports Camps
Little Tykes provide a healthy and safe camp environment and centers around building a love for sports, age-appropriate skill instruction, teamwork, and sportsmanship. Experienced staff provides just the right mix of instruction and encouragement. All the sports promote hand-eye coordination, motor skills, group participation and communication skills. Tennis shoes and socks must be worn to class. Children must be toilet trained to attend. Little Tykes Sports Camps are geared to ages 3-5 who have not attended Kindergarten.
Little Tykes Sports - T-ball, Soccer, Track events and Basketball. Adult participation with their child is welcomed during evening sessions! Staff ratio is 1:5, class size limited to 15. Cost is $20 per session and camp meets Monday through Thursday at Dartts Park small field this year.
Program Dates, Times & Days:
Session 2 - 6:30-7:20 p.m. ages 4 & 5 June 7-10
Session 3 - 5:30-6:20 p.m. ages 3 & 4 June 14-17
Session 4 - 6:30-7:20 p.m. ages 4 & 5 June 14-17
Session 6 - 6:30-7:20 p.m. ages 4 & 5 July 12-15
New Camp, All About Summer
Join us for this new camp as we explore water and sensory activities, recyclable arts and crafts, games and more! We meet at the large pavilion at the entrance of Mineral Springs Park, Monday-Thursday. Any make up days are the Friday of the same week. Please be sure to send a snack and water bottle daily.
Class size is limited to 15. Cost: $45.
All About Summer I:
We welcome all youth ages 3-5 who have not attended kindergarten. This camp is for those who are ready to have new experiences away from mom and dad and are potty trained.
Session 1: June 21-24 (1-4 p.m.)
Session 2: July 19-22 (9 a.m.-12 p.m.)
All About Summer II:
Camp designed for ages 6-8.
Session 1: June 14-17 (9 a.m.-12 p.m.)
Session 2: June 28–July 1 (1-4 p.m.)
Session 3: July 19-22 (1-4 p.m.)
All About Summer III:
Camp designed for ages 9-10.
Session 1: June 21-24 (9 a.m.-12 p.m.)
Session 2: Aug. 2-5 (1-4 p.m.)
Other summer programs that you can continue to sign up for are summer track, summer learn to skate, boys and girls lacrosse. Check our website at www.ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksandrecreation for more information on all our summer offerings.