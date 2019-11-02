PARK AND REC: Owatonna Parks and Recreation mission

Mission Statement: The City of Owatonna Parks & Recreation Department provides a diverse system of green spaces, trails, facilities, programs and services to enhance the quality of life for the community.
Making the Parks & Recreation’s mission come true takes a great group of employees. Every employee is equally as important as the next to run a successful department from office staff to laborers to seasonal helpers to mechanics and managers. Our staff is the reason Owatonna has a park system as beautiful and as nice as we do, and quality adult and youth recreation programs. I can’t say enough good things about our staff and how well they handle things and how hard they work every day.
Now for the maintenance side of things... We have 811 acres of parkland and over 17 miles of paved and woodchip trails. Many people think we just mow the parks, but a lot more goes in to maintenance. We pick up and dump more than 300 garbage cans up to three times per week, trim or remove trees, spray and trim weeds, clean restrooms and pavilions daily, maintain ballfields and athletic field lighting, repair scoreboards, repair buildings, fix vandalism, repair irrigation, and the list goes on and on. Here’s a little more about each of our larger parks and their most recent 2019 projects!
Mineral Springs is one of our larger, popular parks. It is famous for the historic fountain and waterfall. You can enjoy disc golf, a playground, walking trails and a fireplace (with wood furnished) for those cool nights. We added an enclosure around the dumpster and are finishing up a trail project. Old trail was removed on the north half of the park and additional trail was added to loop around and connect to Mineral Springs Parkway, the landscaping is being completed this fall.
Morehouse Park is home to the OHS Varsity girls’ fast pitch team. Pickleball, horseshoes, the skate and bike park, playground and viewing scenic Morehouse dam are a few other fun things to do. In the winter, the Chalet serves as a warming house for those skating. We replaced a small bridge between the bass pond and the Straight River with a larger, wider and much safer bridge for trail users. The blacktop on the inline rink has been removed and replaced with black dirt. Grass is planted in the spring to repurpose it to a multi-use area. A memorial bench was added on the south bank of the Straight River next to the dam.
Dartt’s Park and Chuck Fuller Field is home to OHS Varsity boys’ baseball, the Owatonna Aces, VFW and Legion summer baseball teams. Dartt’s also offers basketball, tennis, hiking trails, volleyball and a playground.
Manthey Park has two softball fields, two baseball fields, tennis courts, basketball courts, horseshoe courts, a volleyball court, trails and a playground. In the fall, Manthey hosts many youth football games.
Parks with more activity in the summer are Fairgrounds Park, Jaycee Park and Brown Park with collectively five baseball/softball fields, two volleyball courts, a basketball court, tennis courts and each with a playground. Jaycee is home to the newest pavilion in our system.
Walter H. Gainey Park has a nice playground and a fireplace with wood provided to enjoy a fire on those crisp nights.
Lake Kohlmier has a swimming beach, two fishing piers, a boat launch and dock, playground and volleyball court. It also has a beautiful island where you can relax, grill out and fish from. We recently rebuilt the road and path along the north side of the lake, removed the wood retaining wall and planted wildflowers and prairie grass, rebuilt the parking lot and planted trees. We remodeled the restrooms to be handicap accessible and repaired and updated the concession stand to make available rentals of bikes, paddle boats, kayaks, aquabikes and paddle boards.
Sid Kinyon Courts have recently been renovated and offers tennis and pickleball courts, along with a game area with bean bag, bocce and ping pong as well as open space where kids can run and play.
The Archery Park on Elm is a great place to take target practice. There are seven targets at various distances.
Leo Rudolph Nature Reserve is a great place to walk grass trails. It has a small pond and a river runs through it. You’re bound to see a lot of birds and other wildlife.
Lake Chase has a fishing pier and it is also the home of our Dog Park. The Dog Park recently received donations for the installation of a people and pet drinking fountain, some picnic tables and new obstacles for the dogs
Kaplan’s Woods is a great place to see nature. Walk the woodchip trails to see the leaves changing colors! It also has mountain bike trails throughout the park. In the winter you can bike, snowshoe, ski or walk all of the trails. A creek winds through the trees with multiple bridges, a great place to take a relaxing hike. A memorial bench has been added on the Parkway by the Cashman Crossing wooden bridge.
Brooktree Golf Course is a great place to play, relax and enjoy. We maintain the course to a high level and people come from all over to golf here. We were recently named one of six golf courses in Minnesota that people need to check out. The lower nine has mature trees and a creek running through it while the upper nine is more open making for a challenging 18-hole course that is still friendly to all levels of golfers. The Broken Tee restaurant and bar has great food and a nice patio to enjoy. This year, the restaurant, bar and clubhouse operations were contracted to our golf pro, Tom Vizina.
New tee box signs are installed at Brooktree, if you would like to sponsor a hole, there are a few spaces still available. Tiles and drains are being added to six areas where water seems to be the worst on the bottom nine. After five floods this year, we were able to clean up very nicely after each event. 75 trees have been planted in the tree nursery, and 14 larger ones will be relocated to other areas of the course. A new irrigation system on the upper nine enables us to be much more efficient and accurate when watering.
In one of our undeveloped neighborhood parks, Summer Park we planted 300 trees to start another tree nursery. These are needed for when the Emerald Ash Borer finds its way to Owatonna.
The Daikin Soccer Complex was built this year through funds from the Owatonna Soccer Association. It adds several more fields to this growing sport. While the Owatonna Soccer complex got a portable restroom enclosure installed.
West Hills Complex saw the Maxine Ronglien Memorial Garden completed, a joint effort of park, buildings and streets crew. The garden is fresh with a beautiful fountain, located behind the administration building.
The administration building roof is being replaced with a slate-like material, making it more historically accurate to look as close as possible to the original. Cottage 11 Museum had it’s asphalt shingles and rubber roof replaced also.
The Tennis Center installed LED lights and the courts were resurfaced. The lobby was remodeled with help from the Owatonna Tennis Association and private donors.
The roof over Fire Hall apparatus bay is being replaced as well as the heating and cooling in the entire building, making the building more efficient.
As I am writing this on October 25th, our summer season is coming to a close. The weather and temperatures are insisting we are shut down park buildings and turn off the water. Summer Weekend Out, Crazy Days, the Steele County Fair and most recently the Trick or Treat Trail, are now memories. We are busy with fall clean-up and getting ready for the snowy season, Winter Weekend Out, sledding at West Hills and skating at Morehouse. Visit our trails, open all winter, the Mountain Bike trail at Kaplans and Cross Country Skiing at Morehouse, Kaplans and Brooktree.
We are very lucky to have such a great park system and a dedicated staff. It is our pleasure to take care of the things that make the quality of life in Owatonna second to none!