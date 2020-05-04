Starting on June 15, there will be a price increase for digital subscriptions of the Owatonna People’s Press. Subscribers on auto-pay will see the increase starting in mid June.
The new prices will be as follows:
• Monthly auto-pay will be $15 per month. This will replace the current monthly rate, which is $13.95 per month.
• The 26-week digital subscription price will increase to from $87 to $90.
• The 52-week digital subscription price will increase to $180, from $139.
Digital subscriptions give you full access, 24/7, to our website including our e-edition, the digital replica of the printed paper.