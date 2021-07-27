The Senior LinkAge Line and Disability Hub MN hold two virtual presentations in August to discuss out how it supports older adults, people with disabilities, and their families with decision making, finding the right services and more.
The presentation will be held on two days. Register at bit.ly/3imkIbL for the presentation running 2-3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, and at bit.ly/3krEuFq for the presentation running 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.
The Senior LinkAge Line is a free, statewide service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s area agencies on aging. The Senior LinkAge Line helps older Minnesotans and caregivers find answers and connect to the services and support they need. Call the Senior LinkAge Line at 800-333-2433 or visit www.MinnesotaHelp.info to learn more.