Minnesota Pheasants Inc., Steele County Chapter in cooperation with the DNR has recently implemented two Clean Water Legacy Grant projects in Steele County.
The first project was the establishment of 26 acres of diverse native prairie on the Somerset Wildlife Management Area adjacent to the Straight River south of Owatonna. This diverse native prairie contains sixteen different species of wildflowers and eight different species of native grasses. The addition of this prairie to the Somerset WMA will provide wildlife habitat, support pollinator insects, and protect water quality in the Straight River.
The second project was the restoration of seven acres of grassland on the Aurora DNR Wildlife Management Area. The project consisted of removing invasive trees and brush, controlling the existing brome and reeds canary grass, and establishing native prairie.
90% of the projects cost was paid through the CPL program with MN Pheasants Inc. paying a match of 10%.
The Clean Water Legacy (CPL) Grant Program funds conservation projects that restore, enhance, or protect forests, wetlands, prairies, and habitat for fish, game, and wildlife in Minnesota. Funding for the CPL, grant program is from the Outdoor Heritage Fund, created by the people of Minnesota. The CPL, Program has been recommended by the Lassard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council to (and approved by)the MN Legislature annually since 2009.