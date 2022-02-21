The Steele County Historical Society announces a parent/child History Detectives programming classes at the Steele County History Center, on March 7 and 12. Session times are from 10-11 a.m., Monday, March 7, and from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 12; these programs are free to the public.

The following program classes will be offered simultaneously: Music and Its Importance in Childhood Development will be offered for young children age 2 to 5, and Folk Music & Folk Dancing will be offered for school age children, age 5 to 10. Sue Bowcock and Gloria Coulter, retired music educators, will be instructing these interactive musical experiences for those who attend.

Please register by calling 451-1420 for the day and specific program of your choice.

