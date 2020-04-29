Motorists will encounter detours on Interstate 90 east of Albert Lea to Austin when crews begin a paving project May 4, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The $14.5 million project includes resurfacing eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Road 46, east of Albert Lea, to Hwy 105 in Austin. In addition, a minimal amount of culvert work will impact westbound and eastbound traffic.
The following detours will be in place for eastbound I-90 motorists using traffic ramps for Freeborn County Road 46 and Hwy 105:
• The entrance to eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Road 46 will be closed and motorists will follow detour on Freeborn County Road 46 to I-90 in Austin.
• Exit from eastbound I-90 to Freeborn County Road 46 will be closed. Motorists are to exit at Freeborn County Road 26 and follow it to Freeborn County Road 46.
• Exit from eastbound I-90 to Hwy 105 will be closed. Motorists are to exit at Hwy 218/14th St NW and take 14th St NW to Hwy 105.
Croell, Inc., is the contractor for the project, which is scheduled to be complete in November.
Motorists can find more information on the plans and sign up for email updates at the MnDOT project website at www.mndot.gov/d6/projects/d6/projects/i90-repaving-austin/index.html or join MnDOT’s SE Minnesota Facebook group.
MnDOT road work has been identified as a critical service in Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay at Home executive order. MnDOT is being as flexible as possible with schedules during this period of lower traffic volumes to keep projects moving forward and minimize the impact to motorists. Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.