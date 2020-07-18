Day Camp Openings
Big Outdoor Adventurers<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>This camp is geared for the older kids (youth ages 6-8) which will include an adventurous week to explore nature. We will take a more in-depth view of identifying different animal habitats and using different natural materials for crafts and games. We meet at the large pavilion at the entrance of Mineral Springs Park, Monday-Thursday, and any make up days are the Fridays of the same week. Please be sure to send a water bottle daily, as the drinking fountains are not turned on. An email will be sent two weeks prior to your camp with more information on events. Class size is limited to 15 (three pods of 5 participants and one staff). Participants must supply their own crayons, markers, glue and scissors for crafts. Cost is $43. Session 3 will meet Aug. 3-6 from 1-4 p.m.
Little Outdoor Adventurers<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>For youth ages 3-5 who have not attended Kindergarten. Little Adventurers are those ready to have new experiences away from mom and dad and are potty-trained. This year we will explore the park and woods with scavenger hunts, animal discovery in their own habitats, and use what we find in nature to create different crafts. We meet at the large pavilion at the entrance of Mineral Springs Park, Monday-Thursday, and any make up days are the Fridays of the same week. Please be sure to send a water bottle daily, as the drinking fountains are not turned on. An email will be sent two weeks prior to your camp with more information on events. Class size is limited to 15 (three pods of participants and one staff). Participants must supply their own crayons, markers, glue and scissors for crafts. Cost is $43. Session 1 meets July 20-23 from 1-4 p.m., Session 2 meets Aug. 3-6 from 9 a.m.-noon, and Session 3 meets Aug. 10-13 from 9 a.m.-noon.
STEM Camps<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>We welcome all youth ages 3-5 who have not entered kindergarten, are potty-trained and are ready to have fun without mom and dad. Join us for our STEM themed camp which will engage the kids in the beginning stages of scientific discovery and problem-solving skills! We meet at the large pavilion at the entrance of Mineral Springs Park, Monday-Thursday, and any make up days are the Fridays of the same week. Please be sure to send a water bottle daily, as the drinking fountains are not turned on. An email will be sent two weeks prior to your camp with more information on events. Class size is limited to 15 (three pods of 5 participants and one staff). Participants must supply their own crayons, markers, glue and scissors for crafts. Cost is $43. STEM Camp 1 Session 2 meets July 27-30 from 9 a.m.-noon.
<&firstgraph>Attention all 6-8-year old’s! Come join us for STEM camp which will engage the kids in using their imagination, building/ problem solving skills, and scientific minds! We meet at the large pavilion at the entrance of Mineral Springs Park, Monday-Thursday, and any make up days are the Fridays of the same week. Please be sure to send a water bottle daily, as drinking fountains are not turned on. An email will be sent two weeks prior to your camp with more information on events. Class size is limited to 15 (three pods of 5 participants and one staff). Participants must supply their own crayons, markers, glue and scissors for crafts. Cost is $43. STEM Camp 2 Session 2 meets July 20-23 from 9 a.m.-noon, STEM Camp 2 Session 3 meets July 27-30 from 1-4 p.m.
<&firstgraph>Calling all 9 and 10 year old’s! We are looking for kids interested in working as a team to collaborate on STEM projects. If you love to make things out of recycled materials, this camp is for you! We meet at the large pavilion at the entrance of Mineral Springs Park, Monday-Thursday, and any make up days are the Fridays of the same week. Please be sure to send a water bottle daily, as the drinking fountains will not be turned on. An email will be sent two weeks prior to your camp with more information on events. Class size is limited to 15 (three pods of 5 participants and one staff). Participants must supply their own crayons, markers, glue and scissors for crafts. Cost is $43. STEM Camp 3 Session 2 meets Aug. 10-13 1-4 p.m.
Lake Kohlmier
<&firstgraph>Lake Kohlmier beach is open Thursday through Sunday for Aquatic and Trail equipment rentals as well as Concessions. Lake Kohlmier will be stocked with adult, child and infant sized lifejackets which are included and required with each aquatic rental. If you have your own Coast Guard Approved Life Jacket it is recommended that you bring your own during the 2020 season. The beach is open daily and ropes are placed to indicate swim areas. There are no lifeguards on duty — individuals will swim according to beach rules and at their own risk.
<&firstgraph>Cost to rent equipment is $6 per hour and includes single kayaks, double kayaks, paddle boards, canoes, peddle boats, hydro bikes, tandem bike, and electric assist trikes
Swim Lessons Registrations
Register on line at https://owatonnaparksrec.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseActivities.aspx
July 27-July 31<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>10 a.m. L2 (Max 4 participants)
<&firstgraph>10 a.m. L5 (Max 6 participants)
<&firstgraph>10 a.m. Private
<&firstgraph>10 a.m. Private
<&firstgraph>11 a.m. L1 (Max 4 participants)
<&firstgraph>11:30 a.m. Parent Child L1 (Max 4 participants)
<&firstgraph>11 a.m. L6 (Max 6 participants)
<&firstgraph>11 a.m. Private
<&firstgraph>11 a.m. Private
Aug. 3- Aug. 7<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>10 a.m. L2 (Max 4 participants)
<&firstgraph>10 a.m. L4 (Max 4 participants)
<&firstgraph>10 a.m. Private
<&firstgraph>10 a.m. Private
<&firstgraph>11 a.m. L1 (Max 4 participants)
<&firstgraph>11:30 a.m. Parent Child L2 (Max 4 participants)
<&firstgraph>11 a.m. L3 (Max 4 participants)
<&firstgraph>11 a.m. Private
<&firstgraph>11 a.m. Private
Swim at River Springs Water Park
Monday-Sunday<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Tot Time 11 a.m.-noon
<&firstgraph>Open Swim 1 noon-2 p.m.
<&firstgraph>Open Swim 2 2:30-4:30 p.m.
<&firstgraph>Open Swim 3 5-7 p.m.
<&firstgraph>There are 100 spots available for each open swim time slot. There are 30 spots available for each Tiny Tot Swim time. You will need to register each person who is enter the facility. Reserve your spot on line at https://owatonnaparksrec.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseActivities.aspx<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Movie in the Park – Friday, July 24 at Brown Park – Watch the Secret Life of Pets 2 under the stars. Movie will begin at sunset, approximately 8:45pm. This is free to attend but pre-registration is required at https://owatonnaparksrec.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseActivities.aspx.