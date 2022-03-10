The American Red Cross has resumed testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
Plasma from routine donations that have high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to help COVID-19 patients with a weakened immune system.
At the same time, the Red Cross blood supply remains vulnerable, and people are asked to schedule a blood or platelet donation. To schedule an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
The Red Cross first tested donations for COVID-19 antibodies earlier in the pandemic to provide convalescent plasma for patients. The Red Cross discontinued the program when infection rates decreased and new treatment options became available.
With the surge of new variants, hospitals began to seek out more treatments for their most vulnerable patients. New clinical trial data also has shown that convalescent plasma may benefit immunocompromised patients.
Antibody testing indicates if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus following vaccination or infection, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.
Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available 1-2 weeks after donation in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
All who come to give blood or platelets in March will receive a $10 e-gift card from Fanatics. March donors will also be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center is following additional pandemic precautions, including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass online. Follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Donors must bring a blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in.
Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. Donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet additional height and weight requirements.