WEDDING: Nicole and Nathan Heers

OWATONNA — Nicole Mae (Kain) Heers and Nathan Robert Heers of Owatonna, Minnesota were married on June 8, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Owatonna. The Rev. John Weisenburger and Rev. Julie Ryan officiated the double ring ceremony.
Parents of the bride are Wes and Amy Kain of Owatonna.
Parents of the groom are Bob and Marsha Heers of Owatonna.
The Maid of Honor was Christa Kain of Owatonna. Bridesmaids were Rachel Erlandsen of Saint Paul, Minnesota; Amanda Miller of Owatonna, Minnesota; Katie Kain of Mapleton, Minnesota; Diana Cote of Bogota, Columbia; Mia Horn of Owatonna, Minnesota; and Annabelle Heers of Orlando, Forida.
The Best Man was Shane Miller of Owatonna, Minnesota. The groomsmen were Tyler Kain of Owatonna, Minnesota; Kyle Huisenga of Owatonna, Minnesota;Alex Marshall of Lindstrom, Minnesota; Matt Heers of Owatonna, Minnesota; Aaron Heim of Ellendale, Minnesota; and Calvin Heers of Orlando, Forida. Ushers were Sam Kain of Mapleton, Minnesota; Harrison Kuhn of Owatonna, Minnesota; Troy Buendorf of New Richland, Minnesota; and Zach VonRuden of Dodge Center, Minnesota.
A reception was held at Torey’s Restaurant & Bar.
The couple will honeymoon in Ireland and Isle of Man.