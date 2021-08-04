Approximately 50 adult learners in Freeborn, Mower and Steele counties will have the opportunity this fall to train locally for in-demand careers, thanks to an expansion of the Bridges to Healthcare program.
The program is being expanded thanks to a boost in state funding that was recently approved by the Minnesota Legislature and the Walz administration, and the strong collaboration of local organizations.
More than 70 students per year in Olmsted County participate in the Bridges to Careers program. The increased funding will allow the program to be expanded to Freeborn, Mower and Steele counties. The first health career pathways this program will focus on will lead students to careers in all levels of nursing and medical assisting, positions in high demand across southern Minnesota.
On an annual basis, Workforce Development, Inc. serves thousands of people through career planning and pre-vocational skill training. One area of focus of Workforce Development, Inc. is working with populations dealing with multiple barriers to achieving meaningful employment. Its mission is to develop and advance the workforce of southeast Minnesota.