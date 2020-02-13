STEELE — The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council announces a call for proposals from qualified organizations that provide arts programming. All proposed projects must begin no earlier than June 1, 2020 and be completed within twelve months, culminating in a capstone event that is accessible and open to the public. Online applications will be available throughout March. The LOI stage of the application must be completed by March 25, with an April 1, 2020 submission deadline.
• All categories require at least 20% in matching funds.
• Individual artists are not eligible to apply.
• Offered twice a year; the next deadline will be October 1, 2020.
SEMAC, a non-profit arts agency, is designated by the State of Minnesota Arts Board as the regional arts council for eleven southeastern Minnesota counties: Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or assistance setting up an online account, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on our Web site at www.semac.org. With limited funding available each fiscal year, every SEMAC grant category is competitive and includes an LOI stage used as an initial screening for eligibility.
Arts & Cultural Heritage Grants — $3,000 to $10,000
The Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund supports arts focused activities in three key areas: 1) Arts and Arts Access, 2) Arts Education, and 3) Arts and Cultural Heritage. SEMAC encourages applicants to research and develop proposals that incorporate two or more of the key areas with an emphasis on creating lasting partnerships among regional nonprofit arts organizations and other nonprofit groups. In addition to eligible arts organizations, nonprofits that do not have arts as a primary focus, such as schools, senior centers, community education, cultural groups and colleges are invited to apply.
Future funding of Arts and Cultural Heritage Grants depends on appropriate use of current funding. SEMAC urges arts organizations, non-arts organizations with an arts component, and government entities to apply. Due to the larger awards available, this is a highly competitive category.
Presenter/Production Assistance Grants — $3,000
Presenter Assistance grants are intended to help regional arts organizations and educational institutions sponsor appearances by touring artists or companies who have demonstrated high levels of artistic quality. These grants are not for local productions or artist residencies in schools.
Production Assistance grants support activities by arts organizations directly involved in the creation, performance, publication, and exhibition of art. The two distinct subcategories within Production Assistance grants are: 1) Arts Production Projects, and 2) Administrative Support Projects.
Small Towns/Rural Areas Grants — $3,000
SEMAC wishes to support and encourage the creation and development of art and arts organizations in communities with populations under 7,500. This support may be used for assistance in activities which directly involve the creation, performance, publication, or exhibition of art. Applicants may include arts organizations, government entities and public or non-religious private schools, either individually or in cooperation. These grants cannot be used to cover the costs of school residencies.