Wednesday, Mar 02
Coffee Club • 9:30 a.m., Sollid Studios, 1400 S. Oak Ave., Owatonna. On the first Wednesday of the month, join us for coffee, snacks and friendship. We want to extend the time we spend together beyond our classes and enjoy our community together. All are welcome — even if you are new to the studio!
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 2-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Works, 3000 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Friday, Mar 04
Hometown Sampler • 7-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. The Sampler is back! Join us for a weekend of incredible music while coming together to support the needs of our community.
Saturday, Mar 05
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Meet & Greet book signing with author Chris Norbury • 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Little Professor Book Center, 110 W Park Sq, Owatonna. Please join Owatonna author Chris at Little Professor Book Center, where he'll be signing copies of his new release: Dangerous Straits. This is the third novel in his Matt Lanier mystery-thriller series.
Southern Minnesota Fish and Reptile Expo • 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Happy Tails Pet Store, 6750 W. Frontage Rd, Ste 434, Medford. Come check out our first fish and reptile expo! Freshwater and saltwater fish, coral, reptiles and feeders will be there. There will also have door prizes including an Exo Terra small, tall terrarium and Fluval Evo 13.5-gallon aquarium, as well as fun activities like fossil and stone dig, animal feeding. Admission is $5 for anyone over the age of 7 (7 and under are free).
Ben & Michelle live • 1 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Ben & Michelle are a singer/songwriter duo from Mankato who play original tunes and select covers.
Hometown Sampler • 3-6 p.m. & 7-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. The Sampler is back! Join us for a weekend of incredible music while coming together to support the needs of our community.
Sunday, Mar 06
Hometown Sampler • 2-5 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. The Sampler is back! Join us for a weekend of incredible music while coming together to support the needs of our community.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Monday, Mar 07
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting • 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Mar 08
History Partners Memory Café • 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Wednesday, Mar 09
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 2-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Works, 3000 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Mar 10
Izaak Walton League meeting • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Prohibition in Steele County & pub trivia • 6:45 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. The night begins with a presentation by Nancy Vaillancourt and Steve Wencl on the history of prohibition in Steele County. Following the presentation, we will be hosting our first Historic Pub Trivia! Teams will compete through several rounds of boozy trivia, with the winning team receiving a prize. Drinks will be available to purchase throughout the program and light snacks will be provided. Admission is free. Call the History Center if you have any questions.
Heritage Quilt Guild • 7 p.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. This month, our education program will focus on how to choose colors for your quilting projects. All skill levels welcome. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome.
Saturday, Mar 12
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Evening for Kids' Sake Gala Fundraiser • 5 p.m., Torey's Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. An Evening for Kids' Sake returns to an in-person gala and auction. Tickets are $75/each or a table of 8 for $600. Email: Michele at michelle@bbbsofsouthernmn.org $75.