Owatonna High School Student Council raises $6,500 for Steele County Toys for Tots program

OWATONNA — The Owatonna High School Student Council selected Steele County Toys for Tots for an all school fundraiser prior to the school’s 2019 Christmas break. The student council held a school assembly where Don Overlie, Steele County Toys for Tots Coordinator challenged the students to raise funds for the program.
At the conclusion of the fundraiser $6,500 was raised locally for Steele County Toys for Tots. Funds received will be used to purchase toys for the 2020 Toys for Tots program that kicks off in October with fundraising and donation boxes distributed around Steele County.
For more information about Steele County Toys for Tots visit http://owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org or find Steele County Toys for Tots on Facebook for status updates.