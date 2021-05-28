Motorists who use Dodge County Road H between Dodge County Road 5 and Dodge Center will need to seek alternate routes beginning June 4 when the road is closed.
The closure of the road near the underpass of existing Hwy 14 will be permanent on the west side of the underpass and the road will be changed into a cul-de-sac. On the east side of the underpass, the road closure will be a year long and eventually redirect the road to connect with the old portion of Hwy .14 once the new route is completed.
The Hwy. 14 expansion project is building a new four-lane road between Owatonna and Dodge Center. The work is necessary for the new road to be prepared to tie into the existing four-lane road west of Dodge Center.