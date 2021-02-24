Blooming Prairie Education Foundation receives grant from New York Life

The Blooming Prairie Education Foundation, which enhances the educational opportunities for the students of ISD #756, announced today that it was awarded a $24,000 Community Impact Grant from New York Life. The grant will support the STEAM Program, which provides students with learning opportunities in science, technology, engineering, art, and math.
“We are grateful for New York Life’s investment in the Blooming Prairie Education Foundation, which will change many lives for the better,” said Karen Fouarge, President. “Without the support from New York Life, we wouldn’t be able to provide this extraordinary education to all our students due to having to cancel our auction in 2020 because of COVID.”
“We are proud to work for a company that encourages its agents and employees to devote their time, energy and talents to support the needs and priorities of their local community,” said Sue Zwiener and Rachel Blaedorn, agents of the company’s Minnesota General Office. “We are pleased that our partnership will have a long-lasting impact on the Blooming Prairie Education Foundation and the population they serve."
The Community Impact Grant program awards grants of up to $25,000 to local nonprofit organizations, which are championed by New York Life agents and employees.