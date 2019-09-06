OWATONNA — From mobility aids to wound care supplies, a new retail store featuring high-quality medical products is coming soon to Owatonna. The Mayo Clinic Store is set to open on Monday, Sept.16, at 1100 West Frontage Road, Suite 160.
The expansion of the Mayo Clinic Store in Owatonna will provide a convenient location for patients and consumers who wish to purchase products that help aid in recovery and in daily life. Mail order service also is available for customers who prefer to have medical supplies delivered directly to their home.
“We regularly consult with doctors and providers to ensure that we have the equipment and supplies they are recommending and prescribing to their patients,” says Aaron Johnson, Mayo Clinic Store manager. “We take the guesswork out of insurance and work closely with our customers to inform them about their options and coverage, and file the insurance for their eligible items.”
The new retail space will offer a wide variety of solutions for healthier living, including CPAP, BIPAP and supplies, compression garments, ostomy supplies, urology supplies, wound care, mobility aids, daily living aids, nebulizers and more.
In addition to these products, the Mayo Clinic Store in Owatonna will provide comfortable, private rooms to accommodate fittings for CPAP machines, compression garments, and other durable medical equipment. All CPAP services previously located at Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna will transition to the new store. A full-time respiratory therapist is on staff and available to consult patients regarding their CPAP and BIPAP needs.
A public open house is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a formal ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The community is invited to visit the new space, meet Mayo Clinic Store staff and explore the new services and products. Light refreshments will be served.