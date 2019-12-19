NORTHFIELD — The Northfield Arts Guild and director Rachel Haider will be holding auditions for Project Purple Door’s production of The Prince and the Pauper, a stylized and comical retelling of Mark Twain’s classic tale, on Jan 7 and 8 at the Northfield Arts Guild Theater from 4-6 p.m. Youth grades 2-12 are invited to audition for this educational theater experience.
Those auditioning should prepare a short poem or nursery rhyme to recite at the audition. Parents, please send along a calendar of any rehearsal conflict dates/times to the auditions. To sign up for an audition, visit northfieldartsguild.org/education/youth-theater/purple-door-youth-theater.
The Prince and the Pauper rehearsals begin Jan. 28, 2020 and run Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. The program will also meet on Sunday and Wednesday during the week before performances. Performances will be held from March 13-15 at the Guild Theater and will tour to various locations across Northfield the weekend prior.
Project Purple Door is an offshoot of Purple Door Youth Theater (PDYT). In both programs, students are led by our staff of theater artists to produce a quality theatrical production. Students receive training and hands-on experiences in acting, technical and administrative theater. In addition to mounting the show, PDYT emphasizes building character off stage with skills like collaboration, critical thinking and citizenship.
Purple Door Youth Theater is sponsored by Schieck Orthodontics. The Northfield Arts Guild Education Program is sponsored by the Northfield News.