We are now well into Advent — this Sunday is week two of four and traditionally this is the Sunday of Peace (hope, peace, joy and Love). “His name shall be called…Prince of Peace.” Isaiah 9:6. What, if anything, has brought you peace this this year? This year that has been anything but peaceful –how do we find peace, in a world filled with pain?
Our history, the history of humanity, is fraught with pain, especially the pain that is accompanied by fear. Which all to often leads to oppression and violence. This is the world into which Jesus was born and through which his teachings would challenge and call for transformation. Our love of Christ transforms us into people who seek reconciliation with God and with others. Therefore, we as people of faith are all called to help birth the Prince of Peace into our world.
As the song says “Let there be peace on Earth and let it begin with me.” I can’t think of a better way to bring peace on Earth then through music. The power of music calls us to a different response — not one of pain and fear but one of transformation through hope, peace, love and joy! Our spiritual ancestors sang praises to the Lord in good times and in bad: “Make a joyful noise to the Lord, all the earth” (Psalms 100) and “Sing to the Lord a new song” (Psalm 98).
Singing has always been an integral part of our United Methodist tradition. We Methodists have long been known as “a singing people”, and I believe that designation remains true today. Charles Wesley, one of the founders of Methodism, was also one of the most prolific hymn writers ever. His brother John also composed and translated hymns. John Wesley took singing so seriously that he came up with seven directions for singing, written in 1761 and these directions are still in our hymnals today. I think rule #7 sums things up very nicely:
Above all sing spiritually. Have an eye to God in every word you sing. Aim at pleasing him more than yourself, or any other creature. In order to this attend strictly to the sense of what you sing, and see that your Heart is not carried away with the sound, but offered to God continually; so shall your singing be such as the Lord will approve of here, and reward when he cometh in the clouds of heaven.
So let us all “Sing to the Lord a new song,” one of Peace on Earth and Love not division. I know we are all feeling the pain of this hard year, but music can bring to us the hope of a better day. I wish you all Hope, Peace, Joy and Love this Advent season.