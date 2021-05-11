West Hills Social Commons is now open. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Schedule for the next week:

Monday, May 17

8:30 a.m. - Sewing

9 a.m. - Weight Training

1 p.m. - Book Club

1:30 p.m. - Bunco

Wednesday, May 19

9 a.m. - Weight Training

11 a.m. - Spring Craft

1 p.m. - Billiards

1:30 p.m. - Players Choice Dice Game

Friday - May 21

9 a.m. - Weight Training

11 a.m. - Yahtzee

1 p.m. - Billiards

1:30 p.m. - Bingo

Book Club

Calling all avid readers! Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club! Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly books at 1 p.m. on the third Monday of the month. The schedule is as follows:

• May 15 — “Tamarack County” – William Kent Krueger

• June 21 – “The Icecutter’s Daughter” – Tracie Peterson

• July 19 – “The Secret of Pembooke Park” – Julia Klassen

• Aug. 16 – “The Book of Lost Friends” – Lisa Wingate

• Sept. 20 – “This Tender Land” – William Kent Krueger

• Oct. 18 – “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens

• Nov. 15 – “The Winter Sister” – Megan Collins

• Dec. 20 – “Skipping Christmas” – John Grisham

AARP Safe Driving Class

AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through September 1, 2021. AARP classes can be taken online at https://www.aarpdriversafety.org. Use the code Drivingskills for a discount.

Dawnlight Senior Bowling highlights

   Monday, May 3:

    High Series Over Average: 

       Dee Schroeder 427 (+100)

    Pins Over Average:

       Game 1:  Dennis Branstad 226 (+53); Reuben Ebeling 196 (+46); Dee Schroeder 150 (+41); Jerry Drevlow 237 (+37)

       Game 2:  Judy Drevlow 192 (+33)

       Game 3:  Dee Schroeder 163 (+54); Marty Speikers 215 (+33); Judy Johnson 164 (+31)

     Split Conversions:  Arlene Gleason: 5-10, 4-5, 3-9-10; Marty Speikers 3-6-7 & 4-5 twice;  Sharon Hassing 3-10; Judy Johnson 2-4-7-10; Willie Peterson 3-6-7 & 3-10; Reuben Ebeling 9-10 & 3-10

  Friday, May 7:

    Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot:  Mike Dettmer

    Pins Over Average:

       Game 1:  Marty Speikers 192 (+10)

       Game 2:  Rod Fletcher 215 (+21)

       Game 3:  Sharon Hassing 173 (+45); Jerry Drevlow 234 (+34)

       Series Over Average:  Sharon Hassing 419 (+35)

    Split Conversions:  Willie Peterson 3-7-10; Mike Dettmer 6-7 & 3-10

Dani Bakken is the recreation supervisor for Owatonna Parks and Recreation.

