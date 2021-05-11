West Hills Social Commons is now open. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Schedule for the next week:
Monday, May 17
8:30 a.m. - Sewing
9 a.m. - Weight Training
1 p.m. - Book Club
1:30 p.m. - Bunco
Wednesday, May 19
9 a.m. - Weight Training
11 a.m. - Spring Craft
1 p.m. - Billiards
1:30 p.m. - Players Choice Dice Game
Friday - May 21
9 a.m. - Weight Training
11 a.m. - Yahtzee
1 p.m. - Billiards
1:30 p.m. - Bingo
Book Club
Calling all avid readers! Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club! Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly books at 1 p.m. on the third Monday of the month. The schedule is as follows:
• May 15 — “Tamarack County” – William Kent Krueger
• June 21 – “The Icecutter’s Daughter” – Tracie Peterson
• July 19 – “The Secret of Pembooke Park” – Julia Klassen
• Aug. 16 – “The Book of Lost Friends” – Lisa Wingate
• Sept. 20 – “This Tender Land” – William Kent Krueger
• Oct. 18 – “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens
• Nov. 15 – “The Winter Sister” – Megan Collins
• Dec. 20 – “Skipping Christmas” – John Grisham
AARP Safe Driving Class
AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through September 1, 2021. AARP classes can be taken online at https://www.aarpdriversafety.org. Use the code Drivingskills for a discount.
Dawnlight Senior Bowling highlights
Monday, May 3:
High Series Over Average:
Dee Schroeder 427 (+100)
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Dennis Branstad 226 (+53); Reuben Ebeling 196 (+46); Dee Schroeder 150 (+41); Jerry Drevlow 237 (+37)
Game 2: Judy Drevlow 192 (+33)
Game 3: Dee Schroeder 163 (+54); Marty Speikers 215 (+33); Judy Johnson 164 (+31)
Split Conversions: Arlene Gleason: 5-10, 4-5, 3-9-10; Marty Speikers 3-6-7 & 4-5 twice; Sharon Hassing 3-10; Judy Johnson 2-4-7-10; Willie Peterson 3-6-7 & 3-10; Reuben Ebeling 9-10 & 3-10
Friday, May 7:
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Mike Dettmer
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Marty Speikers 192 (+10)
Game 2: Rod Fletcher 215 (+21)
Game 3: Sharon Hassing 173 (+45); Jerry Drevlow 234 (+34)
Series Over Average: Sharon Hassing 419 (+35)
Split Conversions: Willie Peterson 3-7-10; Mike Dettmer 6-7 & 3-10