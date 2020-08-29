“Be kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving each other, just as God in Christ also has forgiven you.” Ephesians 4:32
I was with some people last week who were talking about the year 2020 as the worst year ever. Then I saw a story about the year 536 which had volcanic eruptions which cooled the earth and started a worldwide famine which was coupled with the Bubonic Plague which wiped out about half the population of Europe and a third of the worlds population. All these ‘good thoughts’ were balanced by a letter that went out from the Bishop of Southeastern Minnesota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Regina Hassanally. This is her first year after being elected in 2019. This has been quite a year to get your start in! She wrote a letter to the all congregations of our Synod and I found it inspirational and much more of what we need to hear as Christians in days like these. So, I am sharing it with you!
The best of what she said was — “This pandemic has been hard for everyone. Stress and anxiety surge as we have difficult conversations and try to navigate a way forward. This is likely true for you. Remember, it is true of all the people around you too. Allow this recognition to fuel empathy and compassion. Extend this compassion to others and yourself.”
I thought this was a good word. It would be challenging enough to go through a year like we have had with the social justice and racial issues and an election year even without the pressure of a worldwide pandemic on top of it. I would like to echo the Bishop’s words and ask that you see this time as an opportunity to ‘extend grace and compassion to others and yourself.’
Thank you to all you who have continued to strive to be the people of God’s grace as we continue to try to find ways to be community in strange times. For all of you who extend grace, for those who make masks, those who call, those who check-in with others, those who give, those who offer words of encouragement, those who continue to do good work in our community in spite of the challenges, and for those who pray… thank you. Thank you for being the people of God in this wonderful, weird world. This is your calling from God. To extend God’s grace and compassion to those who need it.
Bishop Hassanally closed with this—“ Our sense of grace is rooted in the one thing that does not change: the steadfast love of God. Other things might shift. But, the presence of the Spirit, the faithfulness of God, the hope of the resurrection — these things remain. Proclaiming this good news is reason to continue in the work God has called us to even if the ways we do so continue to change.” So people of Owatonna, in spite of all the challenges of the day, let us continue this work God is calling us to! Be extensions of God’s grace this day!