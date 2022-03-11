Owatonna Education Association announced the top five nominees for the 2021-2022 Owatonna Teacher of the Year.

Lauren Gendron, language arts at Owatonna High School

Kristi Rohman, language arts at Owatonna High School

Emily Leckner, science at Owatonna Middle School and High School

Andrew Malo, Spanish at Owatonna Middle School

Abby Olson, sixth grade at Owatonna Middle School

The voting for the top 5 nominees will happen in early April. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, May 11 at the banquet. More information will be coming.

