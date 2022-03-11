Owatonna Education Association announces nominees for the Teacher of the Year Mar 11, 2022 Mar 11, 2022 Updated 39 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Owatonna Education Association announced the top five nominees for the 2021-2022 Owatonna Teacher of the Year.Lauren Gendron, language arts at Owatonna High SchoolKristi Rohman, language arts at Owatonna High SchoolEmily Leckner, science at Owatonna Middle School and High SchoolAndrew Malo, Spanish at Owatonna Middle SchoolAbby Olson, sixth grade at Owatonna Middle SchoolThe voting for the top 5 nominees will happen in early April. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, May 11 at the banquet. More information will be coming. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nominee Owatonna Education Association School Education Owatonna High School Teacher Language Arts Owatonna Middle School Year Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Dushek dismantles Mayo, becomes Owatonna’s all-time leading scorer State wrestling: Photos, results and who's advancing to Saturday Rian Grunwald makes history, wins Owatonna's 1st girls state championship West Hills Fitness Center equipment finds new home at OFD Danny Petersen Upcoming Events Mar 11 Ellendale Fire Department fish fry fundraiser Fri, Mar 11, 2022 Mar 12 Get lucky in BP Sat, Mar 12, 2022 Mar 12 Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club Sat, Mar 12, 2022 Mar 12 History detectives Sat, Mar 12, 2022 Mar 12 Evening for Kids' Sake Gala Fundraiser Sat, Mar 12, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web MU softball's series against Tennessee reworked Minnesota experiences largest single-month job growth since July ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Dives Into Anthony & Kate’s ‘Charged’ & ‘Scandalous’ Romance Checks and balances