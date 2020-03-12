AUSTIN — The following local students have been named to the Riverland Community College president's and dean's lists for the fall 2019 semester:
Hannah Ahrens (President's List), Ashleigh Alwes (Dean's List), Lila Ann Carlson (Dean's List), Reese Millam (President's List), Alexis Olivo (Dean's List), and Emily Trihus (Dean's List) of Blooming Prairie.
Josh Willette (Dean's List) of Claremont.
Kate Blaisdell (Dean's List), Brandie Jacobson (President's List), Colt Kelly (Dean's List), Drew Kelly (Dean's List), Ryan Ondler (Dean's List), Allison Oudekirk (President's List), Peyton Schouweiler (Dean's List), Benjamin Tate (Dean's List), and Judah Tate (Dean's List) of Dodge Center.
Cole Broitzman (Dean's List), Benjamin Hughes (Dean's List), Hector Olmedo (Dean's List), Rebecca Pfenning (Dean's List), Gretchen Ramaker (Dean's List), Makenzi Rhoades (President's List), and Kathryn Root (President's List) of Ellendale.
Natily Buck (Dean's List), Sviatlana Danilyuk (President's List), William Stransky (Dean's List), and Pal Tiangping (President's List) of Medford.
Ruqiyo Ali (Dean's List), Sara Anderson (President's List), Malaika Barlow (President's List), Olivia Barnes (Dean's List), James Behne (President's List), William Behne (Dean's List), Jonathan Betti (President's List), Ryan Broughton (President's List), Rebecca Carlson (Dean's List), Lucas Dittmer (Dean's List), Asia Dominguez (Dean's List), Kendra Donkers (President's List), Allen Esquivel (Dean's List), Sadia Fakrudin (Dean's List), Jada Federly (Dean's List), Brent Fischer (President's List), Vincent Green (Dean's List), Bryce Grinnell (Dean's List), Kaylin Hanson (Dean's List), Alexander Hudson (President's List), Andrew Joenks (Dean's List), Nicole Johnson (President's List), Lydia Kath (President's List), David Keck (Dean's List), Natosha Kelling (Dean's List), Brandon Kluender (President's List), Holiday Knopik (Dean's List), Andrew Knott (Dean's List), Magdalyn Krumholz (Dean's List), Kelly Kubista (Dean's List), Carlos Lopez (Dean's List), Jesus Maldonado (Dean's List), Camryn Miller (Dean's List), Amaal Munye (Dean's List), Sumaya Munye (Dean's List), Walker Nelson (Dean's List), Chelsey Nordlund (Dean's List), Richard Ong (Dean's List), Ayan Osman (Dean's List), Ammy Puello (President's List), Alicia Quinlan (President's List), Noah Schamp (Dean's List), Amelia Schultz (Dean's List), Lucas Sherwood (Dean's List), Cassius Smith (Dean's List), Rodrigo Solis (Dean's List), Jewel Stewart (Dean's List), Laura Vaith (Dean's List), Lucas Wangsness (Dean's List), Bennett Winn (President's List), and Madelyn Woods (Dean's List) of Owatonna.
To be eligible for the president's list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale. To be eligible for the dean's list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.