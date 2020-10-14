The Medford High School Honor Society is hosting a community blood drive with the American Red Cross.
The blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Medford School’s elementary gymnasium. Donors will park in the back of the school and enter through the No. 8 doors.
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative, according to the honor society.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code Medford, or contact Rebecca Mohr at rmohr@medfordtigers.org or (507) 213-6347.