Motorists in Dodge County will encounter detours beginning April 27 as crews begin to build the new 630th Street and prepare to build a bridge on Dodge County Road 1 for an overpass as part of the Hwy 14 expansion project between Dodge Center and Owatonna, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Motorists on Dodge County Road 1 and 630th Street will find detours south of Claremont and should follow signs to access their destinations. Crews are beginning to bring equipment and materials in to build a bridge on Dodge County 1 for an overpass of new Hwy 14 and building a new 630th Street. Grading work west of Claremont is also expected to begin.
Farmers who use these roads to access fields along this area should contact Jim Hannaman of Shafer Contracting at 612-703-0304 to arrange the best route for their equipment.
The project will expand 12.5 miles of Hwy 14 from two lanes to four lanes between Dodge Center and Owatonna to complete a continuous four-lane road between Mankato and Rochester. The project is intended to improve the capacity, safety, travel times and access between Rochester and Owatonna, as well as the I-35 corridor. The expansion area is a new route for Hwy 14, which will stay south of the railroad tracks on the west side of the project, travel south of Claremont and connect where the four-lane highway is west of Dodge Center
Shafer Contracting of Shafer, Minn., is the prime contractor for the $107,997,119 construction project. Construction is scheduled to be completed by 2022. Traffic on the new Hwy 14 route is expected in 2021.
To learn more about the Hwy 14 project and sign up for email updates, go to www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy14/ or join the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group for news, information and events in the region.