OWATONNA — Extremely bright Venus is the only naked eye planet in the April evening sky. However, three naked eye planets (Mars, Saturn and Jupiter) are visible in the morning sky.
April is one of the best months for viewing Venus during its 8 year cycle. Venus begins April near its maximum height in the western sky after sunset.
During the first week of April, Venus will only be about one finger-width (held at arms’ length) below the baby-dipper shaped Pleiades Star Cluster, and each evening it will move a little farther to the left, away from the Pleiades. Use binoculars or a low power small telescope to best view the Pleiades and Venus together in the sky. Venus ends the month even brighter than it starts it. Venus sets in the west 3-4 hours after sunset.
Reddish Mars, Saturn and Jupiter (from left to right) rise in the east about three hours before sunrise. The three planets are low in the southeast sky an hour before sunrise, nearly in a straight line that rises to the right. Mars and Saturn are close together with Jupiter farther to the right during the first week of April. After that, the three planets are increasingly spread out as Mars moves farther to the left and separates more from Saturn and Jupiter. Reddish Mars is on the left, yellowish Saturn is slightly higher in the middle and bright yellowish Jupiter is even higher on the right. Mars and Saturn are similar in brightness while Jupiter is much brighter than the other two planets.
The full moon on April 7 is called a super moon due to its’ size. The moon is at its closest distance to Earth for 2020 just 8 hours before the full moon. During a super moon, the full moon is about 7% larger and 15% brighter than usual.
April Sky Events
• April 3: In the early evening western sky, Venus is its closest to the Pleiades Star Cluster in decades. Look for the Pleiades immediately above Venus using binoculars or a small low power telescope.
• April 7: The full Moon is a super moon.
• April 14-16: In the morning sky an hour before sunrise on April 14-16, the Moon, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter form an arc low in the southeast sky. On the 14th, the Moon is on the right end of the arc. On the 16th, the Moon is on the left end of the arc. On the 15th, the Moon is below the middle planet Saturn.
• April 25-26: About 45-60 minutes after sunset, the thin crescent Moon is to the right of the orange star Aldebaran with bright Venus directly above it. On the 26, the crescent moon is to the left of Venus with Aldebaran below the Moon about one and a half times the distance between the Moon and Venus.
