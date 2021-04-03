This is a good summer dish at home or for a picnic and even a backyard barbecue. I prefer to use canned beans, a sign of my kitchen laziness. But they work, and are full flavored.

2 cans kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup celery, chopped about bean size

1 medium carrot, chopped about bean size

1 tablespoon fresh basil leaves, chopped

4 ounces Gouda cheese, chopped

1/4 cup sweet pickle, chopped

Mix well and wait to dress until serving time.

Dressing

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon salt (or to taste)

Mix well and refrigerate if not using immediately.

Pinto beans, or any bean, will work instead of kidney beans. If the weather is cold and you want something hot, just pop the bean portion of the recipe, minus the pickle, into a slow cooker and add about 1/2 cup of water (or wine) and the mustard, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring about every 15 minutes. It is done when the carrot begins to soften.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

