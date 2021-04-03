This is a good summer dish at home or for a picnic and even a backyard barbecue. I prefer to use canned beans, a sign of my kitchen laziness. But they work, and are full flavored.
2 cans kidney beans, drained and rinsed
1/2 cup celery, chopped about bean size
1 medium carrot, chopped about bean size
1 tablespoon fresh basil leaves, chopped
4 ounces Gouda cheese, chopped
1/4 cup sweet pickle, chopped
Mix well and wait to dress until serving time.
Dressing
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 teaspoons lemon juice
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
Mix well and refrigerate if not using immediately.
Pinto beans, or any bean, will work instead of kidney beans. If the weather is cold and you want something hot, just pop the bean portion of the recipe, minus the pickle, into a slow cooker and add about 1/2 cup of water (or wine) and the mustard, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring about every 15 minutes. It is done when the carrot begins to soften.