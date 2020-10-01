The northbound Interstate 35 Heath Creek Rest Area north of Faribault has reopened after construction was finished, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The Heath Creek Rest Area has been closed since May. Project work included:
• Repaving existing parking lots and access ramps
• Reconstructing sidewalks along rest area parking lots
• Upgrading and expanding parking lot lighting systems
• Ulland Brothers was the contractor for the $2.6 million project.
To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT’s website search tool to learn about services and access at each site: www.mndot.gov/restareas.
To learn more about the project and sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT’s project website at www.mndot.gov/d6/projects/i35-heath-creek-nb/index.html. Join the southeastern Minnesota Facebook group www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/ to hear about MnDOT construction projects and activities.