Come by Tri M Graphics' open house to pick up your free 2022 photo calendar and stay for crafts, music and more.
All 790 photo entries that were submitted for the calendar from residents of all 50 states will be on display. Some of the photographers will be on hand to tell more about their photos.
There will also be a number of hands-on craft stations where children can make crafts on site. (These crafts will also be available for take home as well.)
David Williams will join us to provide acoustic music, and a number of favorite mascots, such as Steele County Free Fair's Steely and Stella and McGruff the Crime Dog, will be coming and going at different times throughout the day.
There will be stationery available for kids to write letters to Santa. These letters can be completed on site or returned to Tri M at a later date— Tri M has a special mailbox that goes direct to Santa inside the building! Santa may even write the children back.
There are a number of organizations that will be joining with us to help make this possible - some of them include: Steele County Historical Society, United Way of Steele County, Trinity Nursery School and Exchange Club Center for Family Unity.
COVID Protocols
Tri M Graphics team will be doing our best to create a safe environment for all. We encourage you to take precautions that you are comfortable with.
An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place. By attending this Open House, you have chosen to accept the risk of contracting COVID-19 and release and waive your rights to bring suit against Tri M Graphics or any of the volunteer organizations.