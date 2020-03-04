OWATONNA — The Woman’s Club of Owatonna will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 at St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave. Interested woman are invited to attend.
Entertaining are three local singers – Bev Cashman, Sharon Gearin and Gail Thompson, accompanied by Sandy Brooks. Their trio is called “Nothin’ But Treble”.
These women have been singing almost since they could talk, and they’ve been performing together as a trio for about a year.
“We have appeared professionally in various ensembles performing jazz, mid-century standards and sacred music. Two have directed a variety of choirs, one can hardly direct herself. One is a life-long music educator. The other two claim to be educated. The vocalists found each other in community theatre,” Gail said.
The three have appeared separately on stages in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Louisville, Kentucky; Rome, Italy; Kansas City, Kansas; Interlachen, Michigan; and Washington, DC. Now they all reside in Owatonna, and perform together in their new group.
“The three friends bring to audiences a wide variety of popular music plus a whole lot of energy and fun,” said Gloria Sabin of the program committee. Gloria will introduce the program.
Bev and Sharon sing with the Owatonna Chorale. Gail’s art exhibit just closed at the Owatonna Arts Center.
Sharon is in the cast of Little Theatre of Owatonna’s production of Cat’s Cradle to be presented April 24-26 and May 1-3 and Bev is directing LTO’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat which will be presented June 18-21 and June 25-28.
Greeting attendees on Thursday will be Jane Kittleson and Phyllis Wheeler. Chairing the tea committee are Nancy Felber and Wendy Rau, assisted by Val Anderson, Marlene Camilli, Janet Dirks, Kathy Flint, Kay Oberle and Jo Wolfgram.
Membership renewals are now being accepted for the 2020-21 year. Potential new members are welcome.
Prior to the beginning of the meeting, tickets for the May 7 spring luncheon will be on sale in the narthex. The cost is $15 which includes lunch, dessert and lively entertainment, the Medicine Show with Scott Crosbie. Admission to the luncheon is by advance sale only. No tickets will be sold at the door.