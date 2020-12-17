The Steele County Historical Society hosts Santa and Mrs. Claus in the General Store of the Village of Yesteryear from 5-8 p.m. Saturday and 5-7 p.m. Sunday.
Visitors can walk through the luminary lit village grounds and look into the General Store to see Santa and Mrs. Claus at work. Children may look for the decorated tree by the General Store to find free take home craft activities with a special postcard to send to Santa.
Visitors are asked to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing as they walk through the Village grounds and that family groups not gather while they enjoy this wintertime walk.
Contact SCHS for more information at 507-451-1420.