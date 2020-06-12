The North Morristown Community Club decided May 31 to cancel the North Morristown Fourth of July celebration this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The fireworks launch was initially scheduled as usual for the evening July 4, but that aspect of the celebration has since been canceled as well. Andrew Wagner, chairman of the committee for the North Morristown Fourth of July celebration, announced this week that the Community Club decided against the launch.
N. Morristown July 4th fireworks canceled
