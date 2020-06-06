Swimming Lessons
Private Swimming Lessons will begin at River Springs Water Park beginning June 15. Registration is currently open for residents and non-residents. For more information on registration and when our classes are taking place please visit our website.
Lake Kohlmier
Boat House
Beginning June 4 the Lake Kohlmier beach will be open Thursday through Sunday for Aquatic and Trail equipment rentals as well as Concessions. Lake Kohlmier will be stocked with Adult, Child and Infant sized lifejackets which are included and required with each aquatic rental. If you have your own Coast Guard Approved Life Jacket it is recommended that you bring your own during the 2020 season. The beach is open daily and ropes are placed to indicate swim areas. There are no lifeguards on duty — individuals will swim according to beach rules and at their own risk. Available equipment includes Single Kayaks, Double Kayaks, Paddle Boards, Canoes, Peddle Boats, Hydro Bikes, Tandem Bike, Electric Assist Trikes and the cost is $6 per hour.
Summer Track & Field
This program will follow MDH and CDC guidelines. Parents will be sent information about safety protocol prior to camps which must be discussed with their children that are participating. Participants will be split in pods of ten with one instructor and will stay in same pods for duration of program.
This is a program for boys and girls who have completed 2nd through 8th grade. Track promotes physical fitness, develops self-esteem through individual success and provides low-key, fun, competitive meets. Participants need running shoes, light clothing (weather-appropriate), and a water bottle. All participants receive a t-shirt. Program Supervisor is Teresa Koslosky. This program will meet from 10 a.m.-noon on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday on June 15,16,17,18,22,23,24,25 (rain dates June 29, 30) at the OHS Track. Cost is $35.
Little Outdoor Adventurers Nature Camp
For youth ages 3-5 who have not attended Kindergarten. Little Adventurers are those ready to have new experiences away from mom and dad and are potty-trained. This year we will explore the park and woods with scavenger hunts, animal discovery in their own habitats, and use what we find in nature to create different crafts. We meet at the large pavilion at the entrance of Mineral Springs Park, Monday-Thursday, and any make up days are the Fridays of the same week. Please be sure to send a water bottle daily, as drinking fountains are not turned on. An email will be sent two weeks prior to your camp with more information on events. Class size is limited to 15 (three pods of participants and one staff). Participants must supply their own crayons, markers, glue and scissors for crafts. Cost is $43. Session 1 meets July 20-23 from 1-4 p.m., Session 2 meets Aug. 3-6 from 9 a.m.-noon, Session 3 meets Aug. 10-13 from 9 a.m.-noon.
Big Outdoor Adventurers Nature Camp
This camp is geared for the older kids (youth ages 6-8) which will include an adventurous week to explore nature. We will take a more in-depth view of identifying different animal habitats and using different natural materials for crafts and games. We meet at the large pavilion at the entrance of Mineral Springs Park, Monday-Thursday, and any make up days are the Fridays of the same week. Please be sure to send a water bottle daily, as drinking fountains are not turned on. An email will be sent two weeks prior to your camp with more information on events. Class size is limited to 15 (three pods of 5 participants and one staff). Participants must supply their own crayons, markers, glue and scissors for crafts. Cost is $43. Session 1 meets June 15-18 from 9 a.m.-noon, Session 2 meets July 13-16 from 9 a.m.-noon, and Session 3 meets Aug. 3-6 from 1-4 p.m.
STEM Camp I
We welcome all youth ages 3-5 who have not entered kindergarten, are potty-trained and are ready to have fun without mom and dad. Join us for our STEM themed camp which will engage the kids in the beginning stages of scientific discovery and problem-solving skills! We meet at the large pavilion at the entrance of Mineral Springs Park, Monday-Thursday, and any make up days are the Fridays of the same week. Please be sure to send a water bottle daily, as drinking fountains are not turned on. An email will be sent two weeks prior to your camp with more information on events. Class size is limited to 15 (three pods of 5 participants and one staff) Participants must supply their own crayons, markers, glue and scissors for crafts. Cost is $43. Session 1 meets July 6-9 from 1-4 p.m. and Session 2 meets July 27-30 from 9 a.m.-noon.
STEM Camp II
Attention all 6-8-year old’s! Come join us for STEM camp which will engage the kids in using their imagination, building/ problem solving skills, and scientific minds! We meet at the large pavilion at the entrance of Mineral Springs Park, Monday-Thursday, and any make up days are the Fridays of the same week. Please be sure to send a water bottle daily, as drinking fountains are not turned on. An email will be sent two weeks prior to your camp with more information on events. Class size is limited to 15. (three pods of 5 participants and one staff) Participants must supply their own crayons, markers, glue and scissors for crafts. Cost is $43. Session 1 meets June 22-25 from 9 a.m.-noon, Session 2 meets July 20-23 from 9 a.m.-noon., and Session 3 meets July 27-30 from 1-4 p.m.
STEM Camp III
Calling ALL 9 and 10 year old’s! We are looking for kids interested in working as a team to collaborate on STEM projects. If you love to make things out of recycled materials, this camp is for you! We meet at the large pavilion at the entrance of Mineral Springs Park, Monday-Thursday, and any make up days are the Fridays of the same week. Please be sure to send a water bottle daily, as drinking fountains will not be turned on. An email will be sent two weeks prior to your camp with more information on events. Be sure to sign up early as class size is limited to 15 (three pods of 5 participants and one staff). Participants must supply their own crayons, markers, glue and scissors for crafts. Cost is $43. Session 1 meets July 6-9 from 9 a.m.-noon and Session 2 meets Aug. 10-13 from 1-4 p.m.
Little Tykes Mommy and Me or Daddy and Me Sports Camps
Little Tykes Sports provides a healthy and safe camp environment and centers around building a love for sports such as t-ball, soccer, track and basketball! This camp provides just the right mix of instruction and encouragement with age-appropriate skill instruction. All of the sports promote hand-eye coordination, motor skills, group participation and communication skills. Tennis shoes and socks must be worn to class and participants should bring their own water bottle, as drinking fountains are not turned on. Children must be toilet trained to attend. Little Tykes Sports Camps are geared to ages 3-5 who have not attended Kindergarten.
Each week of camp is Monday-Thursday for 50 minutes at Dartts’s’ Park small field. Adult participation is required with their child. Staff ratio is 1:5, and class size limited to 15. Cost is $22. Session 1 meets from June 15-18 from 5:20-6:10 p.m. and is for ages 3 and 4. Session 2 meets June 15-18 from 6:40-7:30 p.m. and is for ages 4 and 5. Session 3 meets June 22-25 from 5:20-6:10 p.m. and is for ages 3 and 4. Session 4 meets from June 22-25 from 6:40-7:30 p.m. and is for ages 4 and 5. Session 5 meets from July 13-16 from 5:20-6:10 p.m. and is for ages 3 and 4. Session 6 meets from June 13-16 from 6:40-7:30 p.m. and is for ages 4 and 5.