Virtual Bike and Brew
Bike, walk or jog wherever you’d like from Sept. 14-Oct. 4 for We All Play and earn beer certificates! Participants can submit their weekly mileage and pictures and will receive 2 beer certificates for Mineral Springs Brewery mailed to them. There will be extra prizes for top mileage and best pictures. Cost to participate is $10.
Thank you to Mineral Springs Brewery for sponsoring the activity! All proceeds will benefit We All Play for the inclusive playground and Miracle Field. For more information regarding We All Play and/or if you’d like to make an extra donation, please visit their website: We All Play Owatonna
Learn to skate hockey
U6 and U8
We will have a hockey program this year. Registration details will be out in the next 2 weeks. Keep checking our website for sign up information.
Park Passport
The Park Passport will begin on Sept. 23 and end Oct. 21. Forms will also be posted on our website.
Adult Volleyball
Due to the current situation of not being able to use school district indoor facilities, the Adult Volleyball Season is on hold. We hope to in the near future to be able to have a season and will communicate it at that time.
West Hills
West Hills Tennis Center will be opening Sept. 28. Hours of operation are currently pending. For more information on hours, pricing, and programming as it becomes available, please visit the parks and recreation website or watch for additional emails to come soon. Reminder that the Fitness Center is no longer available.
Water Aerobics
Registration for Water Aerobics is currently available online or over the phone at 507-774-7105. Registration will be week by week instead of Month by Month. Subbing into classes has been eliminated. A xax of 5 Shallow water participants and 2 deep water participants will be allowed due to social distancing restrictions.
Cost is $15 per week for a 3 day class or $10 per week for a 2 day class.
Help keep Owatonna’s
parks beautiful
Register online through Max Solutions on our website or call the office to reserve your kit and register for the date you wish to pick it up. Each kit contains a bucket, garbage picker and garbage bags. Kits may be picked up on Wednesdays between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. outside of the Park Maintenance Shop located at 1140 Industrial Road.
Garbage bags may be left at each location near a garbage can and our crew will pick them up. Kits need to be returned to the same location by 3 p.m. the following Tuesday after pick-up so we may reload them for the next person.
West Hills Social Commons
West Hills Social Commons will be re-opening on Sept. 28. Please watch the newspaper articles, Facebook page and website for more information!
Manthey Park
Construction is starting at Manthey next week. The current playground will be removed and reinstalled at Morehouse Park and we will be installing a new inclusive playground and Miracle field, along with an additional restroom building and all current amenities will be handicap accessible. For more information about the project go to the website at www.weallplayowatonna.com
Scholarship Fund
Due to Corky’s Earlybird softball tournament being canceled we will not be getting the usual $5,000+ donation to our scholarship fund. We would like to continue to offer programs at a discounted rate for those who qualify but we need more donations. If you are willing to make a donation to the Parks and Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund, you can mail in a donation to 540 West Hills Circle. Any dollar amount helps and makes a difference in the life of a child.