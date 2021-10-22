In some cultures, one’s age is an honored sign of wisdom. Our communities of Owatonna and Faribault have claimed Dee Teller.
Dee is an internationally known artist. In 1992 she was invited to compete with six thousand artists from sixteen countries and was awarded 3rd place for her horse painting. The work was published in a book “An Album of Selected Paintings by 20th Century Outstanding Chinese Artists.” Since she was a woman and not Chinese, this was a major accomplishment.
As is the custom to acknowledge those marking decades, Dee would like to invite you to help celebrate her 81st birthday with a sweet treat. Please come to the Arts Center on Halloween, Sunday, October 31, from 1-5 p.m. She will be showing a few new works. Come and visit Dee and renew old acquaintances.