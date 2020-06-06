When this year began, I had all sorts of wonderful metaphors for the year 2020. It seemed to match up with the goal of 20/20 vision. This was to be a year of insight and clarity. This was a year of vision and for visions.
Then, wham. As if out of nowhere came the Covid-19 virus. With little warning, all our lives took a radical turn. Schools were closed. Dances cancelled. Sports seasons were left un-played. Graduation will be in cars in a parking lot. Many people in the community including some high school students found themselves classified as essential workers who were needed and expected to work at care centers, grocery stores and gas stations, and fast food restaurants. We took on quickly emerging ways of learning and working virtually and from home. Stress increased
We are still in limbo, in liminal space, as the Covid-19 confirmed numbers continue to move upward in Owatonna and Steele County. We are still adjusting.
There is so much unknown and uncertainty as we approach summer. Fairs are cancelled. Too many people too close together for too long. Vacation destinations may or may not be available. Will schools open in September? Will colleges? Or will on-line learning dominate our lives? How will our face-to-face, 3-D relationships be sustained?
And then, wham. On March 25 George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. Peaceful protests broke out. Violent riots followed the protests. Our vision turned to another reality. The reality and power of racism raised its head. Things turn ugly. You know that the protests have spread across the United States. Often they are peaceful. But then there come outbreaks of destruction and violence. What are we to see? What can we learn?
Last Sunday, protests came to Owatonna. This writer was impressed that the protests were organized by younger people of our community. I applaud the vision, courage and passion this took. Owatonna stayed calm. But don’t forget to clean your glasses. The protests came not just from solidarity with those in the Twin Cities, they came rooted in lived experience here in Owatonna.
We create out of our vision for the future. I don’t for a minute believe that God sent the Covid-19 virus to punish us. I believe 100% that God loves all people. God doesn’t put one gender, race, ethnicity or language above any other. Faith leads people to make connections human to Divine and human to human. When we are at our best, the Divine dream guides our human interactions. Jesus prayed, “That they may all be one.” Peter had a dream that everything God makes is clean and worthy. Paul wrote, “There is no longer Jew or Greek, slave or free, male or female.” In Christian tradition and faith, the vision has been for oneness, unity, and inclusion.
Each generation contributes gifts that help our society improve. The youth graduating from high school this year will lead us in learning how to adapt to new realities. It will be a bit like learning to navigate the world with new prescriptions in our glasses or adapting to bifocals.
Bring your visions, Class of 2020. We need you. We need your dreams.