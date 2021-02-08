...VERY COLD AIR IN PLACE FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS...
.Arctic high pressure will remain in place through this week.
Highs in the single digits above or below zero are expected each
day with lows in the teens or 20s below zero. Combined with the
wind, wind chill values each night will drop to 25 below to
35 below zero in many locations. Some improvement is expected
each afternoon, but that will last only briefly.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect across the entire area for
tonight.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
