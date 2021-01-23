TODD HALE: Remembering the beginning of a transportation milestone

Most of us drive by Owatonna on I-35 not even giving a thought that we are driving over the first section of the National System of Interstate and Defense Highways completed in the state. Completion date was August 21, 1958. I can remember being excited to come to Owatonna for a job interview at KRFO so I could drive along the new section of freeway which included 8.3 miles from Owatonna to Medford. This portion marked the start of the eventual 888 Minnesota miles in the 41,000-mile interstate system.
Looking back, there was quite a local celebration marking the opening of this section of interstate. It began with a dedication luncheon held at the Hotel Owatonna that day followed by the dedication ceremonies at 2:00 in the afternoon. A highway dedication committee through the Chamber of Commerce had spent a lot of time planning for the event. Committee members were chaired by Paul Mathews Jr., and consisted of Judge Charles Cashman, Lud Gillespie, Frank Gorman, Robert Goff, Lloyd Guthier, A.J. “Duffy” Hamren, W.B. Kost, Joe Leverty, Bob Nafke, John Pegg and John Smith.
Judge Charles Cashman emceed the luncheon program. Rev. Jack Berry of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church gave the invocation. Glen Myers, Owatonna Mayor, gave the official welcome. Remarks were made by Minnesota Governor Orville Freeman. The formal highway opening ceremony was emceed by Daniel S. Gainey. Other remarks were made by Governor Freeman and Commissioner of Highways, L.P. Zimmerman. The Owatonna High School band, under the direction of Rufus Sanders, played the National Anthem and God Bless America.
The project
The 8.3-mile stretch of highway began south of the first interchange north of the junction of U.S. 14 and I-35. (currently the entry to West Bridge). The project took two years. Don Larson of Owatonna was the resident engineer. It was one that cost him 23 pounds one season and lots of worrisome days. I remember Don telling me, “There were nights when I woke up thinking that millions of dollars of work was out there and I was responsible.” In total, Larson spent 42 years with the highway department, including 25 in Owatonna. Larson said, “During the day one had to keep both eyes open all the time and sometimes add a third one in the back of your head!”
On a good paving day, one crew was mixing and putting in place six rail cars of cement, 25 cars of rock and 800 tons of sand. Larson said, “The dry material was brought to Medford where it was mixed. It was then brought to the site where the concrete was made.”
Grading the roadway began in May of 1956. There was already a new highway project on the books but there was an abrupt change. He said, “When the Interstate law was passed, we had to change direction mid-stream. There was a stretch of highway that was still blacktop north of Faribault that was already under construction, so we just connected the concrete to that.”
During the construction more than two million cubic yards of earth were moved, more than 590,000 tons of aggregate was placed on the route and auxiliary roadways and 3166 cubic yards of concrete were used to construct three box culverts. Concrete paving began August 5, 1957, and was completed on October 8 of that year. The pavement was nine-inches thick with approximately 234 square yards of concrete placed. Steel mesh was placed two and a half inches below the pavement surface.
The ribbon cutting
There was quite a celebration planned for the occasion of the official opening. The Daily People’s Press published a special edition. A number of queens took part in the ribbon cutting including the Miss Centennial Minnesota Dairy Queen, Diane Albers of Dundas, Steele County Dairy Princess Helen Hosfield of Medford, Miss Jostens, Pat Moore of Ellendale and Anne Supalla, VFW Queen.
Owatonna Tool Co. provided a four-foot specially designed scissors for the ribbon cutting and Cashman Greenhouses provided red, white and blue roses for the special “Ribbon of Roses”. Following the ribbon cutting, a motorcade proceeded up the new highway and returned under the direction of the Minnesota State Patrol.
Problems
It was interesting to note that the controlled access posed problems never before encountered in right-of-way negotiations. The People’s Press stated, “Some property owners will now have to travel several miles just to get to their property either side of the freeway.
A related note
Ever wondered about that wide median that is located along the interstate north of Faribault? The property includes lots of large trees, which is unusual for a median. I was told that at one time it was planned to build a rest stop in that area, but construction never took place. Highway officials
finally determined that traffic slowing down from the inside lane of the freeway to enter the rest stop presented a traffic hazard. The slowdown would contribute to lots of rear-end collisions. The property was left as it was originally.
OHS Excel Award recipients
Each high school in Minnesota can nominate one junior boy and girl for the “Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership (ExCEL) Award for the 2020-2021 school year. This year’s nominees from Owatonna High School are Connor Ginsky and Ava Hess. The award recognizes high school juniors who are active in fine arts and/or athletic activities, who demonstrate leadership qualities and who are model citizens in their community. The award is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League.
Local Foundations join to support Community Meeting Space at new high school
The Owatonna Public School District has announced that the ISD Foundation and the Owatonna Foundation have each donated $250,000 to the Owatonna Public Schools to construct a large community room within the new high school. The room will offer a 2,400 square foot meeting space that will be conveniently located near the activities entrance of the new high school with additional access to the outdoor courtyard adjacent to the stadium. The space is intended to be used for community gatherings, parent night celebrations, award ceremonies and many other possibilities. During the school day, the space will be set for multiple-class presentations and other activities. Denny Meillier, President of the Owatonna Foundation, said, “The Owatonna Foundation is proud to be sponsoring a part of the new high school Community Room. This addition to the school will be a tremendous asset for everyone who lives in Owatonna.”
Bruce Paulson, chair of the 761 Foundation said, “The761 Foundation is happy to be part of the excitement and improved learning experience that the new high school will provide to generations of Owatonna students and their families. This is an investment in our community and, perhaps most important, the young minds our educational system serves.”
Kory Kath, OHS principal shared, “This space will afford us the ability to connect students, staff and community in very meaningful ways that will push collaboration to new heights.”
The Owatonna School Board will accept the official donations at their regular meeting this Monday.
Joke of the week
Wife: “Did I get fat during quarantine?” Husband: “You really weren’t skinny to begin with.” Time of death: 11:00 p.m. Cause: COVID.