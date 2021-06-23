Mary Theresa Biegert of Owatonna graduated from North Dakota State University with a master’s degree in architecture.
Biegert earns master's degree from NDSU
- Julian Hast
-
- Updated
- Comments
Recommended for you
Load comments
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Premium digital subscription
✓ Complete access to southernmin.com on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ E-Editions of ALL print editions
✓ Cancel anytime
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ Owatonna People's Press E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime