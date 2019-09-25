MEDFORD — Trinity Lutheran Church in Medford will host a fall ham supper on Sunday.
The supper, scheduled from 4:30 to 7 p.m., will be served family-style. The menu includes ham (with raisin sauce available), homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, whole kernel corn, coleslaw, rolls, assorted pies and coffee and milk.
The cost is $12 for adults and $5 for children 6-12 years old. Children younger than 6 are free.
The church, located at 108 3rd St. SW in Medford, is physically impaired accessible.
For more information, contact the church office at 507-451-0447.