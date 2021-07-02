Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota is issuing a warning to consumers about misleading online retailers, like Zokgoc.com. BBB learned of this scam after a Litchfield, Minnesota man had his private residential address used as the contact information on the Zokgoc.com site.
According to complaints submitted to BBB, consumers have tried to purchase small kitchen appliances and other related items from Zokgoc.com at steep discounts but have not received their purchases.
An investigation by BBB of Upstate South Carolina revealed the website text and layout are identical to three other websites — Ziyzlo.com offering outdoor supplies, Barrye.world offering women’s clothing, and HTENCS.com offering children’s toys and outdoor play items. The addresses listed for those online retailers are also private, residential homes in South Carolina, Texas, and New York.
BBB recommends the following tips for safe online shopping:
- Be wary if it looks too good to be true. It’s easy for a fake site to mimic a famous retailer’s website, so shoppers should make sure they are shopping with a legitimate site and question whether the price is truly reasonable.
- Check a site’s security settings. If the site is secure, its URL (web address) should start with “https://” and include a lock icon on the purchase or shopping cart page.
- Think before clicking. Be especially cautious about email solicitations and online ads on social media sites. Many sketchy retailers advertise great deals or trendy clothing that don’t measure up to the promotional hype.
- Shop with a credit card. In case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides additional protections; it’s easier to dispute charges that didn’t approve or to get money back if there is a problem. Debit cards, prepaid cards or gift cards don’t have the same protections as a credit card.