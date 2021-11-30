Do you or someone you know have what it takes to become America’s “Small Business Person of the Year” for 2022? Know someone who’s been a huge supporter of small business owners? If so, the U.S. Small Business Administration wants to hear from you.
The SBA’s Minnesota District Office is proud to announce it is ready to accept nominations for 2022 National Small Business Week Awards, including the annual national Small Business Person of the Year award and district-specific Minnesota awards.
Winners will be honored during National Small Business Week in May of 2022.
Visit SBA’s dedicated website www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a nomination. Minnesota District nomination guidelines and district awards categories can be found on the district’s website at www.sba.gov/mn.
The SBA awards given in celebration of National Small Business Week in Minnesota and two nationally will include:
Small Business Person of the Year (National and District)
Small Business Exporter (National and District)
Encore Entrepreneur (District specific) – for an individual who started their business after age 50
Family-Owned Small Business (District specific) – for businesses with a 15-year track record that has been handed from one generation to another
Minority-Owned Small Business (District specific)– for businesses 51% or more owned and controlled by one or more minorities
Minority Small Business Champion (District specific) – for individuals who have advanced small business opportunities for minorities
Veteran-Owned Small Business (District specific) — for businesses 51% or more owned and controlled by one or more Veterans, Active Duty Service members, Reservists, National Guard Members or their spouses
Veteran Small Business Champion (District specific) — for individuals who have advanced small business opportunities for veterans
Women in Business Champion (District specific) — for individuals who have advanced small business opportunities for women
Women-Owned Small Business (District specific) — for businesses 51% or more owned and controlled by one or more women
Young Entrepreneur (District specific) – for individuals who are majority owner and operator of a business and will not have turned age 30 by June 1, 2022
On December 15, 2021, the SBA’s Minnesota District Office is hosting a webinar to help interested parties write better nomination packages. Learn more and register for this free event at http://ow.ly/b6wA50GXsjT
All nominations must be received by the Minnesota District office by electronic submission ONLY to the District’s BOX account, no later 3:00 p.m. on January 11, 2022. To obtain information or receive a copy of the National/Minnesota District Nomination Guidelines, please contact us at minnesota@sba.gov.
See the National Small Business Week Website for more details and to submit your local and national nominations.