WHEREAS: Women of every race, class, and ethnic background have made historic contributions to the growth and strength of our City and our Nation in countless recorded and unrecorded ways; and
WHEREAS: Women have played and continue to play critical economic, cultural, and social role in every sphere of the life of the Owatonna constituting a significant portion of the labor force working inside and outside of the home; and
WHEREAS: Women have played a unique role throughout the history of the City providing the majority of the volunteer labor force of Owatonna and our Nation; and
WHEREAS: American women of every race, class, and ethnic background served as early leaders in the forefront of every major progressive social change movement; and
WHEREAS: American women have served our country courageously in the military; and
WHEREAS: American women have been leaders, not only in securing their own rights of suffrage and equal opportunity, but also in the abolitionist movement, the emancipation movement, the industrial labor movement, the civil rights movement, and other movements, especially the peace movement, which create a more fair and just society for all; and
WHEREAS despite these contributions, the role of women in history has been consistently overlooked and undervalued, in the literature, teaching and study of American history.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Thomas A. Kuntz, Mayor of Owatonna, proclaim March 2022 as Women’s History Month and Tuesday, March 8, 2022 as International Women’s Day in the City of Owatonna and call upon the people of Owatonna to observe and celebrate as such.