Wordle, a top-rated game amongst teachers, has taken over the internet. It is especially popular in the math department. Wordle is a web game puzzle. Each player has six tries to guess a five-letter word. Each attempt, the game reveals either which of the letters you guessed are in the correct position, in the word but the wrong spot or not in the word at all. It is a challenging puzzle to complete, but many strategies can help you be successful. Josh Wardle created Wordle in October 2021.
Many teachers have hopped on the Wordle train. Math teacher Ms. Liza Drever shares her strategy. She said, “I start with a word with three vowels in order to figure out which vowels are in the word.” Not only teachers are playing it, but many students as well. Sophomore Carsyn Brady said, “I am not very good at Wordle, but my trick is to type in five vowels and go from there to see what vowels are being used.” These are just two of the various ways to help you get through the puzzle.
To start playing, here are some tips and tricks to get started. If someone wants to take the easy way out, they can look up “What is today’s Wordle,” but if they are looking for a challenge and want to do it themselves, here are some tips and tricks that will help to guess the five-letter word correctly each day. Try using a word that contains a lot of vowels, or type in “aeiou” and see what vowels are being used in that day’s word. Try not to reuse any of the gray letters. Another tip is to use the most common letters used in the English language. Those letters are E, A, R, I, O, T, N, S, L, C, U and D. These tips and tricks should prove to be successful on the next Wordle.
Magnet is a newspaper by and for the students of Owatonna High School.